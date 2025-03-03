DJ Spinna to Ignite Stages Across New Zealand and Australia This Month

The multi-genre maestro brings his signature blend of hip-hop, soul, funk, and house to Kiwi and Aussie audiences to celebrate music worldwide.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Spinna, the globally respected DJ, producer, and music preservationist known for his genre-blending sets and iconic tribute events, is set to embark on an electrifying tour across New Zealand and Australia this month. With a career spanning over two decades and a reputation for seamlessly fusing hip-hop, deep house, soul, and jazz, DJ Spinna is ready to bring his unique sound and vibrant energy to audiences Down Under.

Tour Dates & Venues:

-- Friday, March 7: Music First - The Hollywood Avondale, 20 Saint Georges Road, Auckland, New Zealand

-- Saturday, March 8: WIP Music - Civic Underground, 388 Pitt Street, Sydney, Australia

-- Sunday, March 9: Dancing in Space and Freo Social - 4, Stack Street, Fremantle, Australia

-- Wednesday, March 12: In Conversation - Wax Music Lounge, 250 Flinders Street (basement), Melbourne, Australia

-- Friday, March 14: Condesa and Inner Tribe - Sugar Nightclub, 274 Rundle Street, Adelaide, Australia

Saturday, March 15: Tribqu Tribe - Abbotsford Convent, 1 St Heliers Street, Melbourne, Australia

Reflecting on his upcoming tour, DJ Spinna shares, "I’m thrilled to embark on this extensive tour—it’s a rare opportunity to connect with passionate audiences in Australia and New Zealand and share the music that moves me. Each show is not just a performance, but a celebration of musical heritage and creative expression."

Since his early days in Brooklyn, DJ Spinna has been a trailblazer, hosting landmark events like “Wonder-Full” and “Soul Slam” that pay tribute to legends such as Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Prince. His innovative approach has consistently bridged generational gaps, inspiring music lovers worldwide.

About DJ Spinna

Vincent Williams, known professionally as DJ Spinna, is a Brooklyn-born DJ, producer, and music preservationist with over two decades in the industry. Celebrated for his ability to blend multiple genres and create immersive musical experiences, DJ Spinna has established himself as a cultural icon, continuously pushing the boundaries of live performance and musical storytelling.

