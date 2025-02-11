Tracee Loran’s Black History Baddies Celebrates Unsung Black Female Trailblazers with Humor, Heart, and 1.5M Views

Tracee Loran, creator of Black History Baddies—a viral one-woman series (1.5M+ views)—celebrates often-overlooked Black female trailblazers.

Actress, writer, and producer Tracee Loran brings history to life with Black History Baddies—her one-woman digital series with 1.5M+ views across social media.

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black History Month continues, actress, writer, and producer Tracee Loran delivers an electrifying dose of history and humor with her one-woman digital series, Black History Baddies—a viral sensation with over 1.5 million views across social media.

More than just a history lesson, Black History Baddies is a one-woman show where Loran breathes new life into the stories of often-overlooked Black female pioneers left out of textbooks. Tracee writes, acts, directs, edits, researches, designs costumes, and handles cinematography to authentically capture their stories and make history both engaging and refreshing.

The series was sparked by her time in Mississippi, where she stumbled upon the story of Claudette Colvin, the 15-year-old who refused to give up her bus seat—nine months before Rosa Parks. That revelation set her on a mission to uncover and spotlight the overlooked “baddies” who shaped history.

With her signature wit and cinematic storytelling, Loran transforms historical figures into dynamic, engaging, and fearless personalities that audiences can’t get enough of.

"I wanted to create something that makes history entertaining, accessible, and unforgettable," says Loran. "Black history is more than a month, and these stories deserve to be told all year long.”

As Black History Month unfolds, Black History Baddies is a must-watch for educators, parents, and anyone who loves a compelling—and sometimes hilarious—history lesson.

Now Booking Virtual Speaking Engagements

To celebrate Black history, Tracee is available for virtual speaking engagements and classroom sessions, where she can share how she brings Black history to life through interactive discussions, Q&As, and educational sessions tailored for organizations, churches, schools, and libraries.

Watch Black History Baddies on TikTok: https://bit.ly/40TMjHg.

