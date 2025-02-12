Black Storytelling in Action – Queen of the Yard Takes Steps Toward Short Film

Queen of the Yard is a dramedy and podcast celebrating 100 years of HBCU Campus Queens, exploring sisterhood, ambition, and legacy.

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black History Month unfolds, a new chapter begins for Queen of the Yard, the highly anticipated dramedy celebrating 100 years of HBCU Campus Queen pageants. Co-created by award-winning filmmaker Stacey L. Holman (The Black Church: This Is Our Story. This is Our Song.) and multi-talented writer/producer Tracee Loran (Black History Baddies), this vibrant series explores sisterhood, resilience, and self-discovery at a historically Black university.

With the support of early donors, the team is making progress toward producing a short film—a crucial step in bringing this story to TV screens. So far, they have raised over $8,000 toward their $35,000 fundraising goal on Crowdfundr, and momentum is building as more supporters rally behind the project.

A Story Rooted in Legacy

Queen of the Yard follows Morgan Mitchell, a freshman at Revel University determined to embrace her Black identity after growing up in a predominantly white community. As she competes for the title of Miss Revel, Morgan must navigate fierce rivalries, build lasting sisterhoods, and discover the true meaning of leadership.

A Movement in the Making

The team continues fundraising to complete the short film and is inviting supporters, HBCU alumni, and champions of Black storytelling to join the journey. Additionally, 1% of all donations will benefit the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, which supports leadership and educational opportunities for Black women and girls.

🎭 Donate to the campaign: https://bit.ly/3WVowWy.

🎧 Listen to the Queen of the Yard Podcast: https://bit.ly/4hSNugW.

“The response has been incredible,” says Tracee Loran, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. “This isn’t just entertainment—it’s about preserving Black stories and ensuring future generations see their lives and legacies reflected on screen.”

Podcast: Stories Behind the Crown

Launched in December, the Queen of the Yard podcast dives into the real-life experiences of HBCU Campus Queens. Now five episodes in, the podcast features candid conversations about sisterhood, ambition, and self-discovery, offering an intimate look at the stories that inspired the series.

🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more: https://bit.ly/4hSNugW.

Dr. Desirée Williams joins the Queen of the Yard podcast to share her journey from pageants to reality TV, exploring identity and the power of self-affirmation.

