Dr. Claudia Jones Named Top Professor of the Year by IAOTP for Her Outstanding Contributions to Education and Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Claudia Jones, a trailblazing educator, activist, and leader in higher education, has been recognized as the 2025 Top Professor of the Year by IAOTP for her transformative work in inclusive education and global leadership.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaDr. Jones has dedicated over 20 years to activism and teaching, continuously advocating for inclusive education and equal opportunities for underrepresented communities. She is a distinguished professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage/Mat-Su College. A passionate advocate for education, Dr. Jones has dedicated her life to fostering inclusive learning environments and promoting gender equality across borders. She founded MORE Latinoamérica in 2020, a U.S.-based international nonprofit operating in 13 countries, dedicated to promoting gender equality in Latin America and supporting the integration of Spanish-speaking migrants in the U.S. Through free virtual training, it has empowered over 120,000 individuals, particularly women and youth. MORE's core values—Mindfulness, Opportunities, Resilience, and Equity—drive its mission for sustainable social impact.In 2024, Dr. Jones received the Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence from the University of Alaska for her outstanding contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, she was honored with an Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISA University in recognition of her altruistic trajectory and invaluable societal contributions. Her exceptional leadership earned her the prestigious StevieAward for Women in Business, where she was named Woman of the Year in the Non-Profit Category.Furthermore, Dr. Jones was celebrated with the "Mexico en tus manos Award" and recognized as the 2024 Person of The Year by the POTY Awards. Her exceptional leadership earned her the prestigious StevieAward for two consecutive years, where she was recognized as Woman of the Year in the Non-Profit Category and Social Change Maker of the Year (Gender Equality).Past notable achievements also include Alaska’s Educator of the Year, Excellence in Higher Education Award from Pearson, 2022 USA TODAY’s Women of the Year honoree – Alaska, Alaska Mother of the Year(American Mothers Association) George H.W. Bush Inspiration Spotlight, and George H.W. Bush Daily Point of Light Award.Dr. Jones's commitment to education extends beyond academia. As a member of the Global Student Leadership (GSL) Network based in New York, she actively fosters the development of future international leaders. "She is an honorary member of JUPV A.C."With over 20 years of activism, Dr. Jones has been a tireless advocate for inclusive policies and free access to quality education. Her work has transformed communities, providing equitable opportunities for thousands worldwide."Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, public relations, higher education, leadership, consulting, program development, and entrepreneurship.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Jones graduated from Universidad Cristobal Colon where she studied International Trade and Business. She earned her MBA from Universidad TecMilenio. Her unwavering commitment to learning led her to earn a Doctorate in Education, solidifying her career as one of the most influential figures in academia and social impact.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Jones has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Professor of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Jones for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Dr. Jones remains committed to fostering global education initiatives and inspiring the next generation of leaders. As she continues her mission, her influence is set to leave an enduring mark on the world of education and beyond."For more information please visit: https://more2020.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

