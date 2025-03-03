LANG REALTY HOSTS 2025 KICKOFF LEADERSHIP PANEL, BRINGING INDUSTRY EXPERTS TOGETHER FOR INSIGHTFUL MARKET DISCUSSION

The panelists included (L-R) Robert Wills, Marla Intoppa, Brian Stanton, Scott Agran, Marlen Rodriguez, and Jason Eisner.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s real estate professionals gathered for an exclusive 2025 Kickoff Leadership Panel, hosted by Lang Realty, to gain valuable insights, discuss key market trends, and connect with industry leaders.

“As South Florida’s real estate market continues to evolve, it’s essential for professionals to stay informed and connected,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “We were thrilled to host this panel and provide a platform for meaningful discussions on the trends and challenges shaping 2025. Events like this are key to ensuring our industry remains strong and adaptable.”

Held at Lang’s headquarters, the event featured brunch, mimosas, and a distinguished panel of experts addressing market forecasts, mortgage and title strategies, and solutions for transaction challenges. Guests enjoyed brunch and mimosas while hearing from industry leaders, including Scott Agran (President, Lang Realty), Bob Wills (Supreme Lending), Marlen Rodriguez (New Dawn Title), Maria Intoppa (Acentria Insurance), Jason Eisner, Esq. (Eisner Legal Group), and Brian Stanton (Acentria Insurance).

Key topics included market trends & forecasts for 2025, tips on leveraging company services for a competitive edge, and insight into navigating challenging transactions.

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation with three associates into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies. With offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information or to explore career opportunities with Lang Realty, please call 561.989.2100 or visit www.langrealty.com.

