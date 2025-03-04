Shush Inc. Enters into a Strategic Partnership with tyntec to Provide Network Authentication Solutions

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Strategic Collaboration to Redefine Enterprise Authentication and Secure Mobile Communications

Our alliance with tyntec underscores our commitment to advanced Network Authentication. Together, we empower MNOs with secure, seamless communication tools.” — Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., a leader in Network Authentication solutions based in Dallas, Texas, announces a partnership with tyntec, a global cloud communications and operator solutions provider, to revolutionize enterprise authentication and mission-critical communications. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the security and reliability of mobile interaction, offering universal mobile services through a seamless integration of cloud-based technologies.

tyntec drives global growth for leading brands by optimizing their mobile journeys and opening new revenue streams for mobile network operators by enhancing network performance and security. Through this partnership, Shush Inc. and tyntec aim to redefine Network Authentication by leveraging the immediacy and convenience of mobile telecom with the power of cloud solutions.

Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc., conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership: "Our alliance with tyntec underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge Network Authentication solutions. Through this collaboration, we strive to equip Mobile Network Operators with powerful authentication and communication tools, fostering seamless connectivity and enhanced security."

The partnership will facilitate the integration of tyntec's advanced cloud communications infrastructure with Shush Inc.'s cutting-edge Network Authentication platforms, including Sherlock. This integration will enable enterprises to enhance their authentication processes and mission-critical communications, driving efficiency and reliability across their operations.

"tyntec is thrilled to partner with Shush Inc. to advance Network Authentication solutions," stated Nicola Wolfram, CEO of tyntec. "By combining our expertise in cloud communications with Shush Inc.'s industry-leading authentication platforms, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to enterprises and operators worldwide, empowering them to connect and transact with confidence."

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions based in Dallas, Texas. With a commitment to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry, Shush Inc. offers innovative platforms such as Sherlock to empower enterprises with robust authentication solutions. Learn more at SHUSH.pw and follow Shush Inc. on LinkedIn.

About tyntec:

tyntec, with over two decades of experience, has been a trailblazer in the mobile messaging industry. Through its patented technology stack, tyntec is continually setting new benchmarks in security and reliability, seamlessly integrating cloud-based technologies to offer universal mobile services. The company is committed to driving global growth for leading brands by optimizing mobile journeys and creating new revenue streams for mobile network operators through improved network performance and security. Learn more at tyntec.com.

