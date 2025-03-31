Grow Your E-Commerce Business

Selro and HubEurope Announce Strategic Integration to Streamline eCommerce Fulfilment Across Europe

UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selro, a leading multichannel eCommerce management platform, has announced a new integration with HubEurope, a trusted fulfilment provider specialising in European logistics. The collaboration offers online sellers a seamless, automated solution to manage and fulfil orders more efficiently while benefiting from competitive shipping rates and powerful order and inventory management tools.Meeting Seller Demand with a Powerful PartnershipThis partnership was developed in response to growing demand from Selro’s customer base for access to competitive shipping rates and more flexible carrier options. HubEurope’s strong relationships with all major couriers allow Selro users to take advantage of highly competitive shipping rates, built-in insurance, and the ability to divert volume quickly if a carrier faces disruption.At the same time, HubEurope customers now gain access to Selro’s innovative software, which enables sellers to manage their inventory, orders, listings, and marketplaces – all in one place. The combined offering gives sellers greater control, reduced costs, and the ability to scale faster across multiple platforms.Key Benefits of the Selro & HubEurope Integration● Simplified Order Fulfilment – Orders from Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and other channels can be sent directly to HubEurope for fast and accurate fulfilment.● Real-Time Tracking – Customers receive automatic updates, improving transparency and post-purchase experience.● Seamless Inventory Management – Prevent overselling by syncing stock levels across all platforms in real time.● Cost-Effective Shipping – Access excellent courier rates through HubEurope’s extensive carrier relationships.● Scalable for Growth – Designed to support both small and high-volume sellers, this integration streamlines operations to help businesses grow.A Game-Changer for eCommerce Fulfilment“As part of our commitment to helping online sellers succeed, we are thrilled to partner with HubEurope,” said a spokesperson for Selro. “This integration ensures our users benefit from a fast, reliable, and cost-effective fulfilment network, while HubEurope customers gain the added advantage of accessing Selro’s multichannel platform for inventory and order management.”Getting StartedThe integration is now live and available to all Selro users. Sellers can activate it via the Shipping Integrations section within their Selro account by following the setup instructions. Selro is a powerful multichannel eCommerce platform designed to streamline selling, inventory management, and fulfilment across multiple marketplaces and online stores. With seamless integrations and automation tools, Selro helps sellers save time, reduce manual work, and grow their business effortlessly.HubEurope is a trusted European fulfilment provider offering tailored logistics solutions to eCommerce businesses. With strong relationships across all major carriers, HubEurope delivers competitive shipping rates, built-in insurance, and flexible logistics support. Their approach provides cost savings, agility, and scalability for businesses of all sizes – from independents to global brands like Heineken.

