Oklahoma Roofing Experts Stress the Importance of Trust When Choosing a Roofer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With storm season approaching, Oklahoma homeowners face critical decisions about roof repairs and replacements. In an industry where trust is essential, roofing experts emphasize the importance of working with reputable, experienced contractors to ensure quality, safety, and long-term protection."There are good roofers, and there are some not-so-good roofers," said Eric Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing and Construction. "Since it’s your home, you need to feel safe with the contractor you choose. A reliable roofer should prioritize transparency, craftsmanship, and customer service."How to Identify a Trustworthy Roofing ContractorChoosing the right Oklahoma City roofer can prevent costly mistakes and ensure peace of mind. Homeowners should look for:✔ Local Experience – Contractors with years of experience handling Oklahoma’s extreme weather conditions.✔ Proper Licensing & Insurance – Proof of compliance with state regulations and liability protection.✔ Verified Reputation – Online reviews, references, and industry certifications demonstrate reliability.✔ Clear, Written Estimates – No vague pricing or hidden fees. A professional contractor provides detailed, itemized quotes.✔ Strong Warranties – Homeowners should confirm both material warranties from manufacturers and workmanship guarantees from the roofer.When Is It Time for a Roof Replacement?Oklahoma’s harsh weather conditions, including hailstorms and strong winds, can accelerate wear and tear. A roof inspection can determine if repairs or a full replacement are needed. Common warning signs include:Aging Roof Materials – Asphalt shingles last about 20-25 years. Older roofs become more vulnerable to storm damage.Storm Damage – High winds and hail can cause missing or broken shingles, compromising protection.Water Leaks & Interior Damage – Stains on ceilings, peeling paint, or attic mold suggest roofing issues.Rising Energy Costs – A failing roof can reduce insulation efficiency, increasing heating and cooling expenses.Roofing Materials Built for Oklahoma’s ClimateChoosing high-quality, storm-resistant roofing materials ensures durability and energy efficiency. Recommended options include:✅ Impact-Resistant Asphalt Shingles – Engineered to withstand hail and strong winds.✅ Metal Roofing – Highly durable and long-lasting, with a lifespan of 40+ years.✅ Tile Roofing – Aesthetic appeal with excellent longevity but requires additional structural support.✅ TPO & Flat Roofing – Ideal for commercial properties needing superior weather resistance.Avoiding Roofing Scams & Storm ChasersHomeowners are advised to beware of storm chasers—out-of-state contractors offering quick, low-cost repairs after major weather events. These companies often lack proper licensing, warranties, and accountability. Working with a trusted local roofer ensures long-term protection and quality workmanship.Complimentary Roof Inspections AvailableTo help homeowners prepare for storm season, McCann’s Roofing and Construction is offering free roof inspections. These professional evaluations identify potential storm damage, leaks, and aging materials before issues escalate.For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit roofingbymccanns.com or call 405-259-9998.About McCann’s Roofing and ConstructionMcCann’s Roofing and Construction is a trusted Oklahoma roofing company, providing expert roof replacement, roof repair, and storm damage restoration. As a locally owned and operated business, McCann’s is dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship, durable materials, and superior customer service. Serving homeowners in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, and surrounding areas, McCann’s specializes in storm-resistant roofing solutions tailored to Oklahoma’s extreme weather conditions.Media Contact:📍 McCann’s Roofing and Construction📞 405-259-9998📧 info@roofingbymccanns.com🌐 roofingbymccanns.com

