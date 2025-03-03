Hawthorne School District Teens experience world of filmmaking with Cinemagic

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20 Teenagers from Hawthorne School District, Los Angeles, have embarked on their latest filmmaking training initiative with Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People following the success of the collaboration in 2024 that culminated in the production of a short film Dream Notes which was screened at high profile Cinemagic events in LA last June, and picked up Best Inspirational Film’ at the 2024 LA Film Awards in October.From 28th February to 1st March 2025, under the guidance of industry professionals, the teenagers learnt skills and insights and filmmaking training as part of ‘Lighten Up’, an initiative that involved production masterclasses and filmmaking experience.Cinemagic aims to utilise film and filmmaking to ignite active and memorable learning and to offer invaluable opportunities to young people so they can voice opinions and create a short film on issues that are passionate to them.The award-winning Belfast based Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People has been delivering film festivals and programs in Los Angeles since 2010 and its ethos is underpinned by inspiring and motivating its participants via the screen industries.Cinemagic Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings MBE said “With thanks to the Hawthorne School District partners we have been able to continue our partnership and provide hands-on, practical and inspiring filmmaking training for teenagers.The enthusiasm from the students and educators has set the scene for a brilliant learning experience that will help them fulfil their aspirations.The project marks the beginning of Cinemagic’s 2025 program in LA with a weeklong event taking place in June, visiting film studios and learning from creative industry professionals uniting teenagers from Northern Ireland, Ireland and Los Angeles.”Hawthorne School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Markarian said "Our partnership with Cinemagic provides our students with an opportunity to showcase their incredible talents, while also gaining valuable insights into the full range of film production career possibilities. In this type of creative environment, we continue to see them shine, both in front of and behind the camera."

