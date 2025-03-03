Oklahoma City’s Top Roofing Company Helps Homeowners Prepare for Storm Season

New roof Installation for a roof replacement in Oklahoma City and Edmond Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s climate puts constant stress on residential roof systems.

Your home is more than just a roof over your head—it’s where life happens. That’s why choosing the right roofer isn’t just about price; it’s about trust.” — Eric Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing and Construction

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Oklahoma enters peak storm season, roofing professionals stress the importance of pre-storm roof inspections to prevent costly damage. Severe weather conditions, including hailstorms, high winds, and heavy rain, can compromise a home’s structure, making proactive roof maintenance essential.Aging materials, storm-related wear, and undetected leaks can lead to water damage, mold growth, and rising energy costs. Experts recommend routine evaluations to identify vulnerabilities before significant weather events occur."Oklahoma’s climate puts constant stress on residential roofs," said Eric Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing and Construction. "A professional inspection can determine if a roof is ready to withstand severe storms or if repairs or replacement may be necessary."Common Indicators That a Roof May Need ReplacementA professional assessment can help homeowners determine whether roof repairs or a full roof replacement is the best course of action. Key warning signs include:Age of the Roof – Most asphalt shingles last 20-25 years. Older roofs become more prone to leaks and storm damage.Storm Damage – High winds, hail, and flying debris can loosen shingles, create punctures, or compromise structural integrity.Water Leaks & Mold Growth – Ceiling stains, attic moisture, or mold can indicate roofing issues.Frequent Repairs – Persistent leaks and recurring issues may signal the need for a long-term solution.Weather-Resistant Roofing Materials for Oklahoma HomesChoosing the right materials plays a crucial role in storm protection and energy efficiency. Options suited for Oklahoma’s climate include:✅ Impact-Resistant Asphalt Shingles – Designed to withstand hail and strong winds.✅ Metal Roofing – Long-lasting and highly resistant to extreme weather.✅ Tile Roofing – Provides durability but requires additional structural support.✅ TPO & Flat Roofing – A common solution for commercial properties needing weather-resistant coverage.What to Consider When Hiring a Roofing ContractorWith the growing demand for roof replacement in Oklahoma City, homeowners are encouraged to vet roofing professionals carefully. Industry recommendations include:✔ Local Experience – Contractors familiar with Oklahoma’s building codes and storm challenges.✔ Licensing & Insurance – Verification ensures compliance with legal and safety standards.✔ Reputation & References – Online reviews, client testimonials, and past projects provide insight into quality and reliability.✔ Detailed Estimates – A professional quote should outline labor, materials, and projected costs transparently.✔ Warranty Coverage – Homeowners should confirm both manufacturer and workmanship warranties for added protection.Industry experts also caution against storm-chasing contractors, who often provide quick, inexpensive repairs but lack long-term accountability. Working with a locally established company ensures reliable service and ongoing support.Complimentary Roof Inspections Available in Oklahoma CityTo help homeowners prepare for storm season, professional roof inspections are being offered at no cost. These assessments identify storm damage, leaks, and structural issues, allowing for timely repairs or replacement if needed.For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit roofingbymccanns.com or call 405-259-9998.About McCann’s Roofing and ConstructionMcCann’s Roofing and Construction is a trusted roofing company in Oklahoma City, specializing in storm-resistant roofing solutions, roof replacement, and emergency repairs. With decades of experience serving Edmond, Norman, and surrounding communities, the company is committed to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.Media Contact:📍 McCann’s Roofing and Construction📞 405-259-9998📧 info@roofingbymccanns.com🌐 roofingbymccanns.com

McCann's Roofing Replaces Roofs in Edmond Oklahoma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.