Shush Inc. Attains Six GSMA CAMARA Fraud Prevention Certifications

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Setting a New Standard in Mobile Security with Industry-Leading Fraud Prevention Solutions

Securing six GSMA CAMARA fraud prevention certifications and an extensive API suite, we empower MNOs with secure authentication solutions” — Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., a leader in Network Authentication solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved six GSMA CAMARA API certifications for fraud prevention. Setting a new industry benchmark in mobile authentication and security, the company has been certified for the following APIs:

● Number Verification

● Device Reachability Status

● Device Roaming Status

● SIM Swap

● Device Location Verification, and

● Device Location Retrieval

GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA, global initiatives focused on API standardization and interoperability for mobile network services, are key enablers for enterprises seeking secure and seamless authentication solutions. Shush Inc.’s achievement underscores its commitment to innovation, security, and reliability in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Beyond GSMA Open Gateway CAMARA certifications, Shush Inc. further distinguishes itself by offering 37 API signals, expanding authentication capabilities, and reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in network security and fraud prevention. These advanced API signals enhance verification processes and provide enterprises with unparalleled authentication reliability, ensuring optimal security in mobile interactions. Shush Inc. can onboard a mobile network operator within 90 days of signing, leveraging GSMA Open Gateway CAMARA certifications to streamline integration.

“This achievement solidifies Shush Inc.’s role as a pioneer and leader in network authentication,” said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO at Shush Inc. “By obtaining six GSMA Open Gateway CAMARA certifications for fraud prevention APIs and offering an extensive suite of API signals, we are empowering Mobile Network Operators and enterprises with the most advanced and secure authentication solutions available today.”

“We congratulate Shush Inc. on achieving six GSMA CAMARA API certifications to improve fraud prevention,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Network at GSMA. “This milestone demonstrates their commitment to advancing authentication and security standards in the mobile ecosystem. By leveraging the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and CAMARA APIs, Shush Inc. is helping drive interoperability and trust for Mobile Network Operators, enterprises and consumers worldwide.”

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a trailblazer in Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to transforming convenience and reliability in the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, Shush Inc. delivers seamlessly integrated, cutting-edge authentication solutions tailored for Mobile Network Operators to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ensuring security and efficiency in every connection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.