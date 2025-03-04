RadSite Launches Monthly Complimentary Webinar Series

RadSite RadSite RSNA Banner Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO RadSite Leadership Team

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, today announced the launch of its spring webinar series. The upcoming webinars highlight emerging trends in the imaging field, including remote scanning and the use of Cone Beam CT imaging as a point-of-care option for specialty practices. In addition, a special webinar will feature the founders of RadSite, as the accreditation agency celebrates its 20th anniversary in April.“The RadSite team is excited to co-present with industry thought leaders to discuss RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program covering MRI and CT systems and the latest trends in the Cone Beam CT imaging field,” notes Garry Carneal, RadSite’s president and chief executive officer. “In addition, a special 20th anniversary webinar will feature RadSite's past and current leadership to discuss the imaging field's history and future direction.”RadSite will launch this important educational initiative with three inaugural webinars:RadSite Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Overview – 2025 Update — Wednesday, April 2, at 1:00 PM ESTImaging suppliers are adopting remote scanning programs for CT and MRI to tackle the technologist shortage, utilize experienced staff, enhance patient access and convenience, and boost operational efficiency. This roundtable discussion will thoroughly examine RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, focusing on the essential staffing and the operational, technical, and quality requirements that support these developing remote scanning programs.Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD., Standards Committee Chair, RadSiteSpeakers:* Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite* Mark D. Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite* Laura Kassa, R.T. (R)(CT)(MR), President, RadXcelTo register, click here for the April 2nd webinar RadSite Celebrates 20 Years as a Quality-Improvement Organization — Tuesday, April 29, at 1:00PM ESTThis roundtable will feature RadSite's founders and current leaders as they reflect on two decades of promoting quality imaging. Since 2005, RadSite has worked with managed care organizations, providers, and other stakeholders to certify over 60,000 imaging systems at 25,000 locations. Today, RadSite has established itself as a leading accreditation agency in advanced diagnostic imaging. Attend this event to gain insights into RadSite's journey and its plans for the future.Moderator: Mark D. Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite’s Chief Medical OfficerSpeakers:* Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite* Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner, Windrose Investors and former CEO, HealthHelp* Jimmy Long, Director, Strategic Advancement, Clinical Product Organization, HumanaTo register, click here for the April 29th webinar Assessing Cone Beam CT Imaging Trends — Tuesday, May 13, at 1:00PM ESTThousands of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) systems are used in dental and medical offices across the U.S. Experts predict the global CBCT market will reach $1.5 billion by 2030. This roundtable will feature leading experts discussing emerging clinical use cases, RadSite’s CBCT Standards, and related topics.Moderator: Mark Casner, MBA, RadSite’s Chief Accreditation OfficerSpeakers:* David Georges, President, Koning Americas* Aimee Knight, Founder, Reveal Diagnostics* David Luick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tungsten Medical NetworkTo register, click here for the May 13th webinar Check out RadSite's webinar page ( https://radsitequality.com/webinars/ ) or RadSite's YouTube page where more than 25 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

