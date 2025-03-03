LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort Sets New Standard for Accessibility as First Certified Autism Center™ in Malaysia

IBCCES proudly announces LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort as the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in Malaysia.

Becoming Malaysia’s first Certified Autism Center™ is a meaningful milestone for us and we’re proud to achieve this distinction,” — CS Lim, Divisional Director of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort

ISKANDER PUTERI, MALAYSIA, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort as the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in Malaysia, a significant step forward in improving the country’s attractions and theme parks accessibility and inclusivity practices, underscoring the resort’s commitment and dedication in creating a welcoming experience for all. The CAC is awarded to organizations that complete specialized autism and sensory awareness training and certification for our guest-facing staff, as well as other requirements, including an onsite audit.

"Becoming Malaysia’s first Certified Autism Center™ is a meaningful milestone for us and we’re proud to achieve this distinction,” says CS Lim, Divisional Director of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. “LEGOLAND Malaysia has always been focused on delivering an educational, fun, and memorable experience to children and families of all backgrounds. As a leading tourist destination in Malaysia, we’re committed to paving the way forward in creating an accessible, flexible environment that will cater to our guests’ diverse needs and will continue doing our part to making the park inclusive and welcoming to all.’

With 1 in 100 children being autistic worldwide, many families face difficulties finding suitable activities where their loved ones can feel comfortable and included. Outings often become challenging due to untrained staff, overwhelming environments, and lack of information on sensory awareness and sensory-friendly activities. To address this critical need, IBCCES offers specialized training and certification programs designed for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational venues.

These programs offer essential insights into autism, effective communication strategies, and best practices for creating positive experiences. Developed with input from industry experts and autistic individuals, the training equips participants to ensure all families can enjoy meaningful and memorable visits. Certification includes ongoing education, support from IBCCES, and regular renewals to uphold standards.

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort first opened its doors on September 15, 2012, becoming the first Legoland theme park in Asia. With over 40 rides and attractions spread across 73 acres in Johor, Malaysia, the resort offers a wide variety of experiences for visitors of all ages. Beyond its impressive lineup of rides, LEGOLAND Malaysia is dedicated to ensuring an inclusive environment for all guests.

In addition to achieving certification, LEGOLAND Malaysia aims to make it easier for families to plan their visits with confidence and peace of mind. The LEGOLAND Malaysia website now includes an in-depth accessibility page that contains both summarized and detailed sensory guides for each attraction, enabling guests to preview the sensory aspects of each ride or area before they even arrive, helping families prepare for a comfortable and enjoyable outing. Sensory guideboards will also be installed across rides in the LEGOLAND Theme Park. More updates and enhancements will be announced as they are rolled out in the future.

“We are proud to welcome LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort as the first Certified Autism Center™ in Malaysia,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “This certification is a vital step toward greater accessibility and inclusion within Malaysia’s tourism industry. LEGOLAND Malaysia’s commitment to providing a welcoming and accommodating environment for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities demonstrates their dedication to ensuring that all families can enjoy the park’s attractions and create lasting memories together. We are equally proud to continuously collaborate with LEGOLAND globally to elevate accessibility standards across all their locations, reinforcing our shared mission of inclusivity for every guest.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort

LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort brings together a LEGOLAND Theme Park, Water Park, Hotel and SEA LIFE in one LEGO® themed location. It is the ideal family holiday destination with more than 80 hands-on rides, slides, shows, and attractions. It is the first of its kind in Asia that offers comprehensive adventure, education, and fun for either an action-packed day trip or a short break destination ideal for families with kids aged 2 to 12 years old.

The Theme Park is divided into eight themed areas containing thrilling rides, exciting LEGO workshops, awe-inspiring Miniland where Asia's interesting landscapes, countries and landmarks are recreated in miniature made with more than 30 million LEGO bricks. The Water Park is the largest LEGOLAND Water Park in Asia which features 20 unique slides, waves, wade pools, interactive water-play structure and Build-A-Raft River.

LEGOLAND Hotel Malaysia is the first LEGO themed hotel in Asia. Choose your preferred theme room at a hotel all equipped with LEGO theming elements, giving you choices to be trained like a NINJA, playing pirate, commanding a Kingdom or embarking on an adventure option. All rooms include a king-sized bed for parents and a separate private sleeping area for 3 kids. Participate in our in-room treasure hunt activity and stand a chance to win cool LEGO gifts.

SEA LIFE is the world's largest international aquarium brand with more than 50 outlets in the world and it is the latest addition to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. This attraction will immerse all guests in an intimate and interactive journey underneath the waves. All guests will have a chance to enjoy up-close experiences with sea creatures and be inspired to learn more about our blue planet's invaluable natural marine assets through magical storytelling, interactive displays and hands-on encounters. SEA LIFE Malaysia has more than 25 display tanks in 11 habitat zones featuring 13,000 amazing sea creatures. The Malaysian Rainforest is one of the unique exhibit zones featuring local creatures in Malaysia. Don't miss this special zone where you can never find it in other SEA LIFE attractions.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates nearly 150 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and

rewarding experiences to its millions of visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its employees. Visit www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

