The 7th Edition of the Most Influential Women in Mobility Report Highlights 15 Leaders Transforming the Industry

NICE, FRANCE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 edition of the Most Influential Women in Mobility report has been released, marking the seventh consecutive year of recognizing outstanding women who are reshaping the mobility landscape. The report continues to serve as a valuable resource for examining and addressing gender disparity in the mobility and wider global transport sector, where women hold just 17% of executive and managerial positions, according to the World Bank.Despite persistent challenges, women in mobility are playing a vital role in fostering innovation, sustainability, and accessibility. Research has shown that diverse leadership teams are 25% more likely to achieve higher levels of profitability and innovation. This year’s report, curated and published by Vulog , a leading mobility technology provider, highlights fifteen exceptional women who are at the forefront of change, leading initiatives that make mobility more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive.The 2025 edition not only celebrates industry veterans but also spotlights professionals who have transitioned from fields such as international development, consultancy, and tourism into mobility, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise. Their contributions are advancing technology and policy while also inspiring future generations to enter and excel in the industry.These leaders are driving change on a global scale by designing solutions that enhance urban and rural transportation, developing cutting-edge mobility technologies, and championing policies that prioritize environmental sustainability. Their collective efforts are raising the bar for innovation and accessibility in the mobility sector.By amplifying the voices of these changemakers, Vulog’s Most Influential Women in Mobility report aims to encourage broader discussions around diversity, leadership, and the future of sustainable transportation.The full report is available for download here

