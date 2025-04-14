RideShare Carz, a Leading Rental Provider for Gig Drivers, Begins Rollout of Vulog-Powered Tech Platform

Rideshare Carz has partnered with Vulog to enhance its rental offer for gig drivers and lay the groundwork for future growth.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RideShare Carz , a leading rental provider for gig economy drivers, has partnered with Vulog , the world’s leading mobility technology provider, to accelerate its growth and enhance the driver experience. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new chapter for RideShare Carz, as it transitions to Vulog’s advanced mobility platform to support the rollout of its services in new markets.An initial launch has already taken place in select Texas cities, with further expansion on the horizon. With Vulog’s AI-powered platform, RideShare Carz is equipped to scale more efficiently, optimize fleet operations, and deliver a premium digital experience to drivers looking for reliable, flexible rental solutions.“Our mission has always been to empower gig workers with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed,” said Shamus Hayes, Chief Operating Officer at RideShare Carz. “Partnering with Vulog gives us the technological edge to grow strategically while continuing to put drivers first.”Vulog’s SaaS-based platform offers an end-to-end solution for vehicle rental operators, including dynamic fleet management, consumer-facing apps, increased fleet security and fraud detection, and connected vehicle integrations. Its proven ability to launch and scale mobility operations quickly makes it a trusted partner for companies across the globe.“RideShare Carz is a standout leader in the gig driving rental space, and we’re proud to support their expansion journey,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “Our platform is designed to help rental operators like RideShare Carz grow rapidly and efficiently, unlocking new markets while maintaining operational excellence.”About RideShare CarzRideShare Carz’s mission is to empower rideshare and delivery drivers with the tools, education, and opportunities to take control of their financial futures. They provide reliable, high-quality rental vehicles alongside expert guidelines to help drivers become their own boss, maximize their earnings, and create a schedule that fits their lifestyle. Through competitive pricing, flexible rental option, and a commitment to driver success, the company strives to remove barriers to entry and support drivers in building a profitable and sustainable business. As RideShare Carz expands their reach, they remain dedicated to fostering a community of independent entrepreneurs who thrive in the evolving gig economy.About VulogVulog is the world’s leading mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations, driving profitability, and bringing positive change globally with sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions. Since 2006, our advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful mobility businesses with powerful fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. Vulog enables the launch of large-scale fleets in just three months and is trusted by global leaders such as Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, VW Group, and innovative local operators around the world.

