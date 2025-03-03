Freen OÜ Expands its Portfolio with New Wind Turbines and Energy Storage Solutions in 2025

Freen-20 small wind turbine Freen-6 small wind turbine Freen-20 small wind turbine

Freen expands its product lineup in 2025, starting with the Freen-6 vertical-axis wind turbine and sodium-ion battery storage system.

IDA-VIRU, ESTONIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen, an innovator in small wind energy solutions, is set to expand its product lineup in 2025 with major launches in Q2, starting with the Freen-6 vertical-axis wind turbine and a new sodium-ion battery storage system. Additionally, the company is advancing its development of a high-output vertical wind turbine and horizontal-axis wind turbines to cater to industrial customers seeking greater energy yields.Freen-6: A Compact, Efficient 6 kW Vertical-Axis Wind TurbineFreen will introduce the Freen-6, a 6 kW vertical-axis wind turbine designed for residential, business, and community energy needs. Optimized for both on-grid and off-grid applications, this ultra-light wind generator operates with a low noise level of only 40 dB at 100 meters, making it suitable for urban and noise-sensitive environments. With a turbine height of just 3 meters and a total installation height below 20 meters, it is an ideal choice for locations with strict height regulations. The installation process takes just 1-2 days.“With the Freen-6, we aim to provide an efficient, compact, and easy-to-install wind energy solution that fits the needs of homeowners, businesses, and remote energy users,” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen. “This launch represents a major step in our mission to make sustainable energy more accessible.”Pre-orders for the Freen-6 are now open. More details are available at https://freen.com/ Introducing Sodium-Ion Energy Storage: A Sustainable AlternativeTo complement its wind energy solutions, Freen is adding energy storage to its portfolio. The first launch, 10 kW sodium-ion battery , is now available to order. This technology is gaining traction as an eco-friendlier alternative to LiFePO4 batteries, aligning with Freen's commitment to sustainability. Sodium-ion batteries use more abundant and less environmentally intensive materials, making them a greener choice for homeowners and businesses looking for reliable energy storage.“Our goal is to offer energy solutions that not only perform efficiently but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Sodium-ion technology allows us to provide an energy storage solution with a lower environmental footprint,” added Khimenkov.Advanced Vertical Wind Turbines and High-Output Horizontal Turbine in DevelopmentFreen is expanding its portfolio of efficient vertical-axis turbines that remain below 30 meters in height, providing a viable alternative for locations with height restrictions while maintaining strong performance and reliability. Turbines with 55 kW and 90 kW capacities are currently in development, and Freen expects its R&D team to finalize these advancements in 2025.Freen is also developing a horizontal-axis wind turbine designed for customers who can accommodate taller installations. While larger in scale than the flagship Freen-20 vertical-axis turbine, this new development is aimed at users who prioritize maximum energy generation.The launch of a new product in March 2025 is just the beginning of an exciting year of growth for Freen.About Freen OÜ Freen OÜ is an Estonia-based manufacturer of small wind turbines . With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company provides high-quality renewable energy solutions for diverse applications, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and adaptability to various environmental conditions.

