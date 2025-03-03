New Music Alert Sixteen Candles from Multi-Talented American Artist Seraphina

Sixteen Candles from multi-talented American artist Seraphina Seraphina

Track Title: Sixteen Candles Genre: Pop / Rock / Ballad Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USZXT2556233

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 16-year-old singer-songwriter Seraphina Sanan is the new voice for young women of Gen Z, spotlighting shared coming-of-age challenges through a fresh perspective and powerful, Queen-inspired range of vocal sound Trained in acting, dance, and vocal theatrical performance at the Chicago Academy for the Arts, the bilingual juggernaut relies on music as a lifeline to navigate through the angst and anger that characterises much of the universal adolescent journey. Her central message: live your life the way you want, not to please anyone else.Though her portfolio of achievements - including modelling and live musical performances - is extensive, Seraphina had to earn her talent through hard work and focused commitment. From the age of four, she recalls learning about the artistic process, spending the next 11 years practicing the blending of hooks and verses via purposeful repetition. Fortunately, the fast-paced, crazy life of a modern teenager gives her a wealth of material. As friends come and go, with countless bridges burned, she salvages meaningful lessons from the smouldering wreckage using the tools of her trade. A mix of expertly combined notes and chords provides the vital outlet for intense emotions and impactful experiences that resonate deeply with today’s youth.Seraphina’s distinctive genre-mixing style taps into elements of rock, pop, and heavy metal, including collaborations with modern artists like American rapper Twista. She is fuelled by the pure adrenaline of live performance, comparing the synergy of onstage and audience energy to entering an entirely different world. Through a comprehensive approach to songwriting, she models a steadfast commitment to being nothing but her authentic self as she bravely bleeds her lived truth out on paper.Contact Seraphina at nsanan@aol.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

SIXTEEN CANDLES

