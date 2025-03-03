New Music Alert Dim All The Lights from Soulful US rocker Ty Wood

Dim All the Lights from soulful US rocker Ty Wood The Incredible Ty Wood

Track Title: Dim All the Lights Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USCGH2564814

TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter, Ty Wood returns with his latest single, Dim All the Lights, a heartfelt soft rock ballad that embraces the quiet, unspoken moments of love. Marking his fourth release, this evocative track showcases Wood’s signature storytelling and rich, emotive vocals, inviting listeners into a world where love is best expressed through action rather than words.Built on a foundation of soulful piano and warm, bluesy textures, Dim All the Lights weaves a smoky, intimate intro that gradually unfolds into a powerful, heartfelt plea - calling for the simple, profound connection that comes from presence and touch. The song’s jazz-inflected flourishes and dramatic crescendos create an atmosphere perfect for those who believe that love is not only heard but deeply felt.Following the success of his previous singles, Wood continues to refine his distinct sound, blending soft rock, blues, and country influences into a style that feels both classic and refreshingly intimate.Dim All the Lights is now streaming on all major platforms.Contact Ty Wood at info@luminararecords.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

