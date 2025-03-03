Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,145 in the last 365 days.

New Music Alert Dim All The Lights from Soulful US rocker Ty Wood

Dim All the Lights from soulful US rocker Ty Wood

The Incredible Ty Wood

Track Title: Dim All the Lights Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USCGH2564814

TENNESSEE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter, Ty Wood returns with his latest single, Dim All the Lights, a heartfelt soft rock ballad that embraces the quiet, unspoken moments of love. Marking his fourth release, this evocative track showcases Wood’s signature storytelling and rich, emotive vocals, inviting listeners into a world where love is best expressed through action rather than words.

Built on a foundation of soulful piano and warm, bluesy textures, Dim All the Lights weaves a smoky, intimate intro that gradually unfolds into a powerful, heartfelt plea - calling for the simple, profound connection that comes from presence and touch. The song’s jazz-inflected flourishes and dramatic crescendos create an atmosphere perfect for those who believe that love is not only heard but deeply felt.

Following the success of his previous singles, Wood continues to refine his distinct sound, blending soft rock, blues, and country influences into a style that feels both classic and refreshingly intimate.

Dim All the Lights is now streaming on all major platforms.

https://www.youtube.com/@tywoodmusic
https://www.instagram.com/tywoodmusic/
https://www.instagram.com/tywoodmusic/
https://x.com/TyWoodMusic
https://soundcloud.com/tywoodmusic
https://www.tiktok.com/@tywoodmusic

Contact Ty Wood at info@luminararecords.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
44 7552 531612
email us here

Dim All the Lights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Music Alert Dim All The Lights from Soulful US rocker Ty Wood

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more