Southern Pulse launches first AI research companion focused exclusively on Latin America

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Pulse, a strategic advisory firm with over 20 years of supporting client success in Latin America, has launched the first AI research companion for Latin America.

Called Nelson, the research companion has been trained on 20 years of proprietary Southern Pulse data and receives daily, weekly and monthly material managed by a dedicated curation team.

As a second-screen research companion, Nelson is the first of its kind for investigators, researchers, and analysts covering Latin America.

Nelson is engineered to answer user questions from a curated database. Unlike LLM chatbots, Nelson will not hallucinate or make up answers. He is strictly trained to answer questions based on what he knows to be verified sources trusted by Southern Pulse.

Nelson’s curation team is led by Jesús Urbina-Serjant, an Open Data specialist, journalism professor, editor for Southern Pulse’s mis- and disinformation team, and a 40-year veteran of observing and analysing Latin American politics, economics, migration and security.

“Nelson has been built from one of the most robust databases on security, political and economic issues in existence for Latin America, the product of two decades of Southern Pulse research and consulting,” said Jesús Urbina-Serjant, adding, “repositories of trusted content on organized criminal networks, illicit markets, foreign influence in the region, governance, economics and trade, politics, climate change and the environment are regularly added to Nelson's database, all with verified sources to ensure the reliability of this innovative product.”

Nelson is the brainchild of Southern Pulse founding partner, Samuel Logan.

“At a time when fact checking has never been more important and misinformation has never been greater, Nelson cuts through the noise with a consistently reliable signal. Unlike LLM chatbots, Nelson has been trained to tell you he doesn’t know if the source information is not in his database,” said Samuel Logan, adding, “we are proud to be able to bring Southern Pulse clients a one-stop research experience as we partner with independent journalists, university researchers, think tank analysts, and independent investigators to bring our users the best possible collection of trusted information on Latin America available in the marketplace today.”

About Nelson:

Nelson is a private and secure retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI model hosted on a virtual private server (VPS). As a research companion, Nelson helps users understand Latin America and its people. This research companion is designed to support analysts and investigators, from journalists to corporate intelligence professionals, engage with the entire corpus of Southern Pulse proprietary data and the best collection of curated information on Latin America.

About Southern Pulse:

Southern Pulse is a strategic advisory firm with over 20 years of helping clients succeed in Latin America.

