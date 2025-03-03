New Music Alert You Got Up from American Singer-Songwriter Cece Worley

You Got Up Cece Worley's Fantastic New Single Is Out Now

Track Title: You Got Up Genre: Gospel Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QZFZ42504271

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born to a musician and a playwright in Atlanta, Cece was bound to succumb to her family's generational blessing of distinctive creativity. After falling in love with singing at the age of 4, she soon developed a zeal for writing; begging her parents for notebooks and journals every chance she got. Her love of music followed shortly after, and once she realised she could combine her two greatest passions, her pursuit of music became unstoppable.After her family’s relocation to Fayetteville, NC, Cece began writing songs at the tender age of 7 and would soon become proficient enough at the piano to add music to her lyrics. By the age of 12, she was writing complete songs with full musical arrangements. This led her to beginning her professional career in 2019 when she released two inspirational singles. Since then, she has continued to write inspirational and congregational pieces in the form of Urban Contemporary Gospel.Cece graduated from UNCW in 2020 where she founded and directed UNCW's Gospel Choir. She then went on to work under the leadership of national recording artist Todd Dulaney as a Project Manager for Dulaneyland Music where she excelled in assisting other artists with their music.There are many ways to describe Cece as an artist: unique, intentional, and charismatic. But above all of these things, her work is genuine. She writes and ministers authentically with reverence to the direction of the Holy Spirit; combining art, story, song, and Spirit in perfect unison.Contact Cece Worley on at christian.proffitt62@outlook.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

