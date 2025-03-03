Solifi releases 2025 edition of the Global Leasing Report

Developed in conjunction with the World Leasing Yearbook, the 2025 report provides in-depth insights into the world’s top 50 leasing markets.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the launch of the 2025 Global Leasing Report. Covering the trends, economic projections and insights into the top 50 leasing markets worldwide, the 19th edition of the report, the result of a partnership between Solifi and World Leasing Yearbook, is available to download free of charge.

The Global Leasing Report highlights the industry has grown an encouraging 76% in the last decade, with new business volume increasing by 5.7% in 2023. Despite disruptions to supply chains due to the Covid pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and extreme weather, the global economy has remained resilient, avoiding a global recession.

“As an essential resource within the industry for decades, it is an honor to partner with World Leasing Yearbook to produce the Global Leasing Report,” says Dan Corazzi, CEO at Solifi. “The unique research shared in the report offers invaluable insights to leasing companies seeking to deepen their understanding of the market. Seeing such strong growth in the industry, despite significant challenges, is truly impressive.”

Visit the Solifi website to download your free copy of the 2025 Global Leasing Report.

About the Global Leasing Report

The Solifi Global Leasing Report – part of the World Leasing Yearbook – features data on international leasing volume and growth by region, market penetration, GDP penetration ratios, and market shares, as well as a unique ranking of the top 50 leasing markets by size.



About the World Leasing Yearbook

This report is an extract from the 324-page World Leasing Yearbook. To obtain the full report, you can purchase the World Leasing Yearbook 2025 in digital or hardback formats at www.world-leasing-yearbook.com.



About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.



Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.