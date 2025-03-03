Neakasa to Showcase Cutting-Edge Home and Pet Care Innovations at The Inspired Home Show 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global technology company specializing in smart home and pet care solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at The Inspired Home Show (IHS) 2025, which is taking place from March 2 to March 4 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The event, expected to attract over 60,000 attendees, will provide an opportunity for Neakasa to unveil new products that address the needs of modern households and pet owners.

With a growing demand for efficient and smart solutions in both home and pet care, Neakasa continues to develop products that address the evolving needs of modern households. At IHS 2025, the company will showcase some of its most popular products, including the P1 Pet Grooming System, launched in 2021 as the first all-in-one pet grooming solution, and the M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, which quickly gained popularity after its 2023 release. Additionally, Neakasa will introduce the Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer, an innovative product designed to combine vacuum suction and high-pressure steam, offering a new approach to fabric care.

"Today's consumers seek convenience, efficiency, and technology-driven solutions that simplify daily tasks," said Minming Gu, co-founder of Neakasa. "Our goal is to design products that enhance everyday life—whether it’s keeping a home cleaner or making pet care easier. We are excited to share our latest innovations at IHS 2025 and connect with industry leaders, retailers, and consumers.”

Neakasa Product Highlights at IHS 2025:

- Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer: A one-step solution to wrinkle removal, fabric sanitizing, and dust elimination, reducing ironing time by three times.

- M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box: The first open-top self-cleaning cat litter box, designed for a safe and comfortable experience for cats while providing hassle-free maintenance for owners—eliminating the need for scooping for up to two weeks.

- P1 Pet Grooming System: Simplifies grooming with all-in-one tools for professional results at home

Booth Details for IHS 2025:

- Booth:[N7559]

- Location: McCormick Place

2301 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60616 United States

- Dates: March 2 – March 4, 2025

Visitors can experience live product demonstrations and engage with Neakasa’s team throughout the event. For those who cannot attend in person, live updates and behind-the-scenes content will be available on Neakasa's official social media channels and website.

For more information, please visit www.neakasa.com.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.