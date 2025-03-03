PRESS RELEASE FOR AMERICAN RACKET SPORTS ASSOCIATION

ACQUIRES THE GEORGIA PROFESSIONAL TENNIS ASSOCIATION expanding racket sport Georgia Professional Tennis Association has launches the American Racket Sports Association

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTennis !, an online platform dedicated to serve the social racket sports community, has acquired the Georgia Professional Tennis Association (GPTA). GoTennis! intends to expand GPTA’s scope to include all racket sports as well as create a national brand open to global membership. As part of this expansion into all racket sports a new organization called the American Racket Sports Association (ARSA) will be formed. This reorganization will ensure increased member benefits as well as expanded ability to network beyond Georgia.About the GPTAThe GPTA was formed in 1977 by local tennis legends Peter Howell and Pride Evans. It was formed to foster continuing education, community service, networking, and social interaction of tennis coaches . The Georgia chapter of ARSA will continue to pursue these objectives within the tennis/racket professionals community, but will now have the significant networking capabilities that GoTennis! offers.From GoTennis! Founder Shaun Boyce“This is an exciting time for racket sports in Georgia as well as North America. As our network grows, this Association will be able to help more and more coaches. Through professional networking, continuing education, and promoting racket sports at a national level, the American Racket Sports Association (ARSA) is the obvious next step - starting in Georgia, expanding across the Americas, and eventually around the world.”

