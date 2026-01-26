GSI Executive Search renews partnership with ARA to boost careers and club operations nationwide

Collaboration Between GSI Executive Search and American Racket Sports Association to Enhance Careers and Club Operations Nationwide gsi Executive Search 30 Years Logo

GSI Executive Search renews partnership with the American Racket Sports Association to strengthen careers, leadership, and club operations across the U.S.

This partnership strengthens the future of racket sports by connecting great leaders with great organizations and creating long-term growth for clubs and professionals.” — Shaun J Boyce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSI Executive Search, anEthos Club & Leisure Alliance company and a trusted leader in executive placementand consulting for the private club and hospitality industries, continues a strategic partnership with the American Racket Sports Association (ARA) to provide top-notch career support and operational consulting services tailored to the racquet sports industry.In this updated agreement, GSI will continue to supply a comprehensive range of branded ARA Career Support Services, encompassing professional career guidance, executive search and facility consulting services to ARA’s expanding network of professionals, member clubs and affiliated facilities.“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the American Racket Sports Association as the organization builds national momentum,” said Andrew Minnelli, Racquet Sports Principal at GSI Executive Search. “This ongoing agreement reflects our shared focus on supporting professionals and facilities through targeted career guidance, executive search expertise, and practical talent solutions that directly strengthen racquet sports operations.”Primary Advantages of the Continued Partnership Include:Career Support Services: ARA members continue to receive exclusive access to GSI’s well-structured career development services, ranging from resume evaluations and interview preparation to salary consultations and strategic career mapping.Executive Search Services: GSI serves as ARA’s Preferred Executive Search Partner, providing tailored recruitment solutions for racquet sports divisions, including Director, Head Pro and Assistant Pro placements, with preferential pricing and staffing assurances for ARA-related clubs.Facility Consulting Programs: GSI will also continue consulting programs aimed at optimizing departmental performance, enhancing member involvement and guiding facilities through strategic changes such as expansions or leadership transitions.“Continuing our work with GSI Executive Search reinforces ARA’s commitment to delivering tangible value to our members,” said Shaun Boyce, CEO of the American Racket Sports Association. “GSI’s focused expertise in racquet sports and their national reach support our efforts to connect professionals and facilities with informed career guidance and proven talent solutions.”Media Contact:American Racket Sports Associationinfo@americanracketsportsassociation.comShaun J BoyceAmerican Racket Sports Association+1 678-221-4191info@americanracketsportsassociation.com

