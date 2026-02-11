GoTennis! Podcast Receives 2025 Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award from USTA Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GoTennis! Podcast has been honored with the 2025 Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award by USTA Georgia, recognizing its outstanding contributions to tennis media and community building in the state.Co-hosted by Shaun Boyce, CEO of the American Racket Sports Association (ARA), founder of GoTennis!, RSPA certified tennis and pickleball coach, and author of How Not to Play Tennis (2009), and Bobby Schindler, RSPA certified tennis coach, RSPA Georgia Board member, and Director of Racket Sports at Windermere Club in Cumming, Georgia, the podcast delivers engaging, practical conversations on coaching, equipment, player development, and industry trends across tennis, pickleball, and other racket sports.The Marc Kaplan Media Excellence Award celebrates individuals or organizations that have made significant impacts through written or broadcast media in promoting and advancing tennis. This honor underscores the podcast's role in fostering authentic dialogue, spotlighting local talent and professionals, and driving greater accessibility and enthusiasm for racket sports."Receiving this award from USTA Georgia is a meaningful milestone," said Shaun Boyce. "Bobby and I started the GoTennis! Podcast to create real connections in our community, and it's gratifying to see that effort recognized.”The podcast's consistent focus on real-world insights—from club pros and coaches to emerging players—has built a dedicated following and strengthened ties within the racket sports ecosystem. This recognition further positions GoTennis! as a key voice in promoting racket sports statewide and beyond.“As it pertains to the ARA, this award motivates us to keep expanding the conversation as we grow the American Racket Sports Association into a national force for racket sports professionals,” said Geovanna Boyce.Listeners can hear more about the award in a special episode featuring USTA Georgia Executive Director Darren Potkey as well as reflections from Shaun and Bobby, available at: https://letsgotennis.com/captivate-podcast/gotennis-podcast-wins-the-marc-kaplan-media-excellence-award For more information on the GoTennis! Podcast, visit letsgotennis.com/podcast. To learn about membership and networking opportunities with the American Racket Sports Association, visit americanracketsportsassociation.com.About GoTennis! GoTennis! is committed to advancing racket sports through the podcast, online retail, events, and community initiatives. Founded by Shaun & Geovanna Boyce and Bobby Schindler, it collaborates with industry leaders to provide actionable insights and inspiration for players, coaches, and enthusiasts.About the American Racket Sports Association (ARA) The ARA is the emerging national professional networking community for racket sports coaches, directors, and operators, with strong roots in Georgia and rapid expansion across the country.Media Contact: Shaun Boyce CEO, American Racket Sports Association Founder, GoTennis! shaun@americanracketsportsassociation.com letsgotennis.com | americanracketsportsassociation.com

