American Racket Sports Association Teams Up with RacketCentral.com to Support Rackets Professionals Nationwide

New partnership delivers wholesale pricing, affiliate earnings, and cross-promotion opportunities for teaching professionals and facility owners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta, GA — January 19, 2026 — The American Racket Sports Association (ARA) has formed a partnership with RacketCentral.com. The agreement centers on cross-promotion that brings tangible benefits to racket sports professionals while expanding access to premium equipment and resources.“We’re excited to partner with RacketCentral.com because it puts real value directly into the hands of our members — the teaching pros, coaches, club managers, and court-side leaders who grow participation every single day,” said Shaun Boyce, CEO of the American Racket Sports Association. “Giving them wholesale access and personalized affiliate codes that actually pay them to recommend great gear, helps their businesses while strengthening ARA’s position as the fastest-growing national network for racket sports professionals.”“At RacketCentral.com, we’ve always focused on serving the pros who drive this industry forward,” said Federico Ourens, CEO at Racket Social Club. “This partnership lets us reach more dedicated teaching professionals and facility owners with preferred pricing and seamless wholesale accounts, while also introducing our customers to the outstanding networking and development opportunities ARA provides.”Under the agreement, ARA members gain direct access to individual wholesale accounts at RacketCentral.com. Members can also create personalized affiliate codes that offer their players a 10% discount and pay the referring member a 10% commission — a straightforward way for pros to earn extra revenue when recommending equipment they already trust.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to equipping racket sports professionals with better tools, stronger networks, and new revenue streams — all aimed at growing the game from the ground up.About the American Racket Sports AssociationThe American Racket Sports Association (ARA) is the fastest-growing national professional networking community for the racket sports industry. ARA provides education, resources, business tools, and connection opportunities to help members build sustainable careers and expand participation in the sport. Visit americanracketsportsassociation.com.About RacketCentral.comOperated by Racquets World LLC, RacketCentral.com is a leading online retailer offering premium equipment, strings, shoes, and accessories for tennis, pickleball, padel, and platform tennis players and professionals nationwide.For more information or to claim your member benefits today, visit americanracketsportsassociation.com or racketcentral.com.Media Contact:American Racket Sports Associationinfo@americanracketsportsassociation.comRacket Central Contact:Federico Ourensfederico@racketcentral.comracketcentral.com

