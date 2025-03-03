Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 04, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Buckeye Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Athens Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Belmont Bellaire Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Brown Village of Ripley

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit FFR

Butler Fairfield Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Triad Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clark Greenon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Chilo

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Bethel

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Coshocton County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Coshocton County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government River View Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Parma

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit SMART Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mayfield City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Erie Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio College Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

University of Cleveland Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Fayette Washington Court House City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin 555 West Goodale New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Bilingual Academy-North

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Connections Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Academy for Urban Scholars

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Flex High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Great River Connections Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highlife Recovery, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Loveland City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Norwood City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Fairfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake City of Painesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Symmes Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Rock Hill Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lucas Toledo City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning The Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Buckeye Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Mercer County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Perry Northern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Somerset

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Village of Williamsport

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Maplewood Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Fairless Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit Summit County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Eagle Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Buckeye Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Claymont City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA



