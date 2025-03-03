Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,896 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 04, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Athens Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Belmont Bellaire Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Village of Ripley
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Butler Fairfield Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Triad Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Greenon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Bethel-Tate Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Chilo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Bethel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Coshocton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Coshocton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
River View Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Parma
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
SMART Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mayfield City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Erie Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Cleveland Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Fayette Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin 555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Connections Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Academy for Urban Scholars
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Flex High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Great River Connections Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highlife Recovery, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Loveland City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Norwood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake City of Painesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Symmes Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Toledo City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning The Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Mercer County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Perry Northern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Somerset
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Village of Williamsport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Maplewood Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Fairless Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Eagle Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Buckeye Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Claymont City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 04, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more