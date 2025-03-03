Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 04, 2025
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 04, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Belmont
|Bellaire Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Village of Ripley
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Butler
|Fairfield Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Triad Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Greenon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Bethel-Tate Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Chilo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Bethel
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Career and Technology Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Coshocton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Coshocton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|River View Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Parma
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|SMART Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mayfield City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake Erie Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Cleveland Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Fayette
|Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Bilingual Academy-North
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Connections Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Academy for Urban Scholars
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Flex High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Great River Connections Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highlife Recovery, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Gallia
|Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Loveland City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Norwood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|City of Painesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Symmes Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|The Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Mercer County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Northern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Somerset
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Village of Williamsport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Maplewood Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Fairless Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Eagle Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Buckeye Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Claymont City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Richland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County Schools Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
