First-Ever Aufguss World Masters USA Event Announced for 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural USA national competition for sauna Aufguss masters will take place at the Bathhouse, Williamsburg, NYC, June 23-24, 2025.Aufguss transforms a sauna session into a performance, where skilled sauna masters use heat, scent, music, and theatrical storytelling to create an immersive wellness experience. Originating in Europe, Aufguss has captivated sauna-goers worldwide, and in 2025, the USA will host its first national competition.The Aufguss WM (World Masters) takes this tradition to another level, elevating the “Art of Aufguss” into a theatrical performance where competitors incorporate music, lighting and storytelling to transport guests on a multisensory journey.“The beauty of Aufguss is that sauna goers who might typically step out after five minutes remain captivated on their benches for the duration of the 10–14-minute performance,” said Lasse Eriksen, vice president of the Aufguss WM competition and jury member. “That magic moment is when the heat, the smells, and the story combine to give the audience an incredible experience.”How the Competition WorksSauna masters are judged on numerous criteria, including how they control the steam and temperature in the sauna, their "waving" skills with one or two towels, and their ability to engage and immerse the audience through storytelling.The USA National competition marks the first time American sauna enthusiasts will experience this fusion of heat, scent and performance in a competitive environment, giving pioneering sauna masters the opportunity to showcase their craft on the world stage.“National Aufguss WM events will be held in 18 countries in 2025, including newcomers Canada and the USA, which join Japan as being among the first non-European countries to participate,” said Eriksen.A Collaboration Between Leading Sauna Innovators Design for Leisure (DFL), the sauna specialists behind the first-ever Event Sauna in the USA at Resorts World AWANA Spa & Wellness in Las Vegas, is working as Aufguss WM’s U.S. partner and has teamed up with Bathhouse as the inaugural host venue for the competition.“We’re thrilled to play a role in bringing the excitement of competitive sauna culture to American audiences for the first time,” said Don Genders, Design for Leisure’s founder and CEO. “Aufguss is more than just a sauna ritual—it’s an art form, a performing art, and a deeply rejuvenating wellness experience. This competition will celebrate the best Aufguss talents in the country and introduce more people to this unique tradition.”The winners of the USA Nationals will advance to the Aufguss WM World Championships in September in Verona, Italy, where they will compete against top sauna masters from around the world as part of Team USA.An Immersive Venue for the CompetitionBathhouse, a pioneer in social sauna experiences, will host the event at its Williamsburg location where it has built a 700-square-foot sauna outfitted with specialized audio and visual equipment to support sauna masters in crafting immersive Aufguss performances.“At Bathhouse, we’re obsessed with saunas. We design our saunas to deliver maximum benefit to our customers.,” said Travis Talmadge, co-founder of Bathhouse. “We designed our new state-of-the-art sauna to be the ideal venue for competitive Aufguss. It’s been really fun to watch the American audience embrace Aufguss culture over the past few years and hosting this competition is an exciting next step for the growth of Aufguss in the U.S.”Think you have what it takes? Sauna masters can apply by submitting a video showcasing their Aufgss skills by April 11, 2025 on the Aufguss USA Nationals Website. Solo and team categories are available and finalists will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Verona, Italy this September.About Design for LeisureDesign for Leisure specializes in the design and construction of high-end hydrothermal spa and wellness environments worldwide. As the official U.S. partner for Aufguss WM, the company is dedicated to expanding the reach of this unique wellness practice to sauna bathers in America.About BathhouseThe first to bring Aufguss sessions to New York City audiences, Bathhouse, with locations in Flatiron and Williamsburg, has established itself as a go-to destination for a modern sauna experience. With its advanced hydrothermal facilities and commitment to traditional and contemporary wellness rituals, Bathhouse is leading the charge in bringing the art of Aufguss to the U.S.

