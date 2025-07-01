Aufguss Comes Alive in NYC: USA’s Top Sauna Masters Head to World Championships

Alonzo Solórzano, Aufguss USA’s first solo champion and Head Sauna Master at Bathhouse NYC

America’s first Aufguss champions set to represent Team USA at the Aufguss World Masters in Verona, Italy

I’ve spent years watching Aufguss flourish in Europe, and to see it embraced with such creativity and passion in New York was truly moving.” — said Don Genders, CEO of Design for Leisure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heat was intense—but so was the enjoyment—as the first-ever Aufguss USA Nationals wrapped up last week at Bathhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Over two unforgettable days, guests packed the purpose-built event sauna to witness something unlike anything seen in the USA before: a high-energy, scent-filled, towel-waving performance art known as Aufguss.With sold-out sessions and a 30% spike in average attendance, the event brought together sauna masters from across the country to compete in this immersive wellness ritual that’s equal parts choreography, storytelling, and multisensory magic.Inside a custom-built performance sauna, competitors delivered 15-minute shows using essential oils, heat, music, and precisely timed towel movements to guide guests on emotional and physical journeys. From heart-pounding theatrics and impressive dance moves to moments of deep stillness, each performance celebrated the senses and showcased the power of communal bathing to bring people together in ways that words alone can’t capture.And the winners are…Solo Category:1st Place: Alonzo Solórzano, Head Sauna Master at Bathhouse NYC2nd Place: Travis Talmadge, Sauna Master and co-founder of Bathhouse NYC3rd Place: TJ Lupo, Sauna Master at MindZero Wellness, VirginiaTeam Category:1st Place: Joli and Alexi Irvine, Sauna Masters at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas2nd Place: Alonzo Solórzano and Tovi Wayne, Sauna Masters at Bathhouse NYCFirst place winners will represent Team USA at the Aufguss World Master Championships at Aquardens in Verona, Italy, September 15-21, 2025. Second place winners have the opportunity to compete in the Playoffs taking place at SATAMA Sauna Resort & Spa in Wendisch Rietz, Germany, August 28-31, 2025, giving them a final chance to qualify for the World Masters.“I was totally blown away by the quality of the competition – all the sauna masters brought their ‘A-game’ to the stage,” said Travis Talmadge, co-founder of Bathhouse and second-place solo winner. “The energy, the artistry, the enthusiasm from the crowd—every part of it felt electric. Seeing the sauna overflowing with guests showed just how ready the USA is to embrace Aufguss culture!”“I’ve been envisioning this moment for a long time,” said Don Genders, CEO of Design for Leisure, Aufguss WM’s country partner for the USA and a longtime advocate for bringing Aufguss to North America. “I’ve spent years watching Aufguss flourish in Europe, and to see it embraced with such creativity and passion in New York was truly moving. We’re not just building saunas; we’re building culture, connection, and a whole new way for people to experience wellness.”Aufguss—long beloved in European spa culture—is just starting to take root in North America. With its unique blend of wellness and performance, it invites people to slow down, surrender to sensation, and rediscover the power of heat, cold, and rest.For More InformationTo view/download event photos and behind-the-scenes content, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RznKwJpR5KYF8YhnfyaMwcNGegEpl33v About Aufguss USAAufguss USA aims to promote the growth of event-sized sauna rituals across North America through training, education, and national competitions. The Aufguss USA Nationals are officially recognized by Aufguss WM, the international governing body of the sport.About Design for LeisureDesign for Leisure specializes in the design and construction of high-end hydrothermal spa and wellness environments worldwide. As the official U.S. partner for Aufguss WM, the company is dedicated to expanding the reach of this unique wellness practice to sauna bathers in America.For photos, interviews, or to learn more:Cassandra Cavanah – cassandra@cavanahcommunications.com

