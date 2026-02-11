Aufguss USA Earns Expanded Qualification at the Aufguss World Championships; 2026 Competition Dates Announced

Aufguss USA Nationals 2026

The 2026 National event expands to include both Show Aufguss and the Modern Classic Cup, reflecting the continued evolution of competitive Aufguss in the U.S.

Earning expanded qualification in the second year is an exceptional outcome and reflects the strong foundation Aufguss USA is building in North America” — Lasse Eriksen, President of Aufguss WM

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a standout inaugural year, the Aufguss USA Nationals return in 2026 having earned expanded international qualification at the Aufguss World Championships — a rare distinction for a first-time participating nation.The top two solo and team performers from Aufguss USA 2026 will advance directly to the Aufguss WM Finals at Satama Sauna Resort in Berlin (September 13–20, 2026), while runner-up solo and team performers will qualify for the Aufguss WM Playoffs at Thermen Bussloo, Netherlands (August 27–30, 2026).“As is the case with all new countries entering the competition, Team USA was granted a single solo and team qualification spot in its inaugural year. Earning expanded qualification in the second year is an exceptional outcome and reflects the strong foundation Aufguss USA is building in North America,” said Lasse Eriksen, President of Aufguss WM.Aufguss USA was formed by Design for Leisure (DFL), the U.S.-based hydrothermal design and engineering firm that serves as the official member organization of Aufguss WM in the United States. For more than three decades, DFL has been a leading advocate for modern sauna culture in North America, including the installation of the first event-sized sauna in the U.S. at Resorts World Las Vegas. In 2025 the company established Aufguss USA to create a formal national pathway for American Aufguss masters to compete on the world stage.2026 Competition: Two Formats, Two VenuesThe 2026 Aufguss USA competition will take place across two distinct formats and venues in New York City, showcasing both the theatrical and classical expressions of Aufguss:• Show Aufguss CompetitionMay 19–20, 2026Bathhouse in Downtown Brooklyn(New location opening late April 2026)• Modern Classic CupMay 21, 2026Bathhouse FlatironTogether, the events will bring together top Aufguss masters from across the United States to compete for a spot in the Aufguss WM Finals, where representatives from 20 countries will vie for the ultimate championship.“Aufguss USA was created to give U.S.-based and American sauna masters a true platform on the world stage, while continuing to elevate Aufguss as both a performance art and a deeply immersive wellness ritual,” said Don Genders, Founder and CEO of Design for Leisure. “Earning expanded qualification in just the second year speaks to the quality of talent in the U.S. and the strength of the community forming around this tradition¬ and reinforces why Design for Leisure stepped forward to support Aufguss USA.”From Introduction to International RecognitionLaunched in 2025, Aufguss USA marked the first time American sauna masters were able to compete in an officially recognized national competition aligned with Aufguss WM standards. The inaugural event introduced U.S. audiences to the art of competitive Aufguss and established a formal pathway for American competitors to reach the world stage.“Aufguss is a cornerstone of the guest experience at Bathhouse,” said Travis Talmadge, Co-Founder of Bathhouse. “We’re incredibly proud to have the largest Aufguss program in the country and to continue leading the growth of Aufguss in the U.S. We had a blast hosting the inaugural National Championships, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to bring it back in 2026 - this time in our newest Event Sauna!”Registration for the 2026 Aufguss USA Nationals is now open and entries must be completed by March 1, 2026. For competition updates, programming details, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow @AufgussUSA on Instagram.About Aufguss USAAufguss USA is the official U.S. national qualifying competition for the Aufguss World Championships. The event promotes excellence in sauna performance through competition, education, and community-building, while supporting the growth of Aufguss culture across North America.About Design for LeisureDesign for Leisure specializes in the design and construction of high-end hydrothermal spa and wellness environments worldwide. As the official U.S. member organization of Aufguss WM, the company is committed to expanding the reach, standards, and recognition of Aufguss in the United States.

