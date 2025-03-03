Sophia Farooq Endorsed by Veterans for America First for Cobb County Georgia GOP Chair said Lt. Col. Jerry Ramsey

Sophia Farooq endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for Cobb Chair GA GOP

Sophia Farooq is high energy MAGA and has proven herself to be an effective leader. VFAF will use its national network, and influence, to assist her in Making Cobb Great Again!” — Jared Craig President, Georgia Veterans for America First Chapter

MARIETTA , GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for America First National has issued an endorsement of Sophia Farooq for Chair of the Cobb County Georgia Republican Party. Cobb is the largest GOP in the state of Georgia.Sophia Farooq will Engage with local residents through events and initiatives designed to foster community involvement. Promote policies that align with our values, ensuring a better future for Cobb County and Join efforts to mobilize supporters and drive grassroots activities across the county.The Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First has worked very closely with the departing chair on election integrity and mobilizing the vote in Cobb and throughout the state where the effort will be maintained through Sophia Farooq.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First named Lucretia Hughes as our February 2025 Hero of the Month for her unwavering dedication to faith, family, and freedom. A true grassroots leader, Lucretia embodies the values that make America great—courage, conviction, and a relentless drive to preserve our constitutional rights.Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia, Lucretia has dedicated her life to speaking truth and standing up for American values. As a conservative activist, media personality, and community leader, she uses her voice to educate, inspire, and mobilize citizens across the country. She is the founder of Fallback Productions Studio LLC and the host of Real News with Lucretia Hughes, a hard-hitting, no-nonsense show that tackles the political and cultural issues impacting everyday Americans. Lucretia serves as the communications director of the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First and is a National Ambassador for the organization.Complete statement at: https://vfaf.us/lucretia-hughes-named-vfaf-hero-of-the-month-feburary-2025 Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

