Nicolas of Palm Beach and Tina Cole to Introduce Movie Soundtrack, "The Other Side"

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, President of the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, is thrilled to announce her latest venture into the entertainment industry with an upcoming Reality Sci-Fi Dramatic series titled "The Other Side," set to begin production in early 2026.

“The movie envisions a future where technology and reality intertwine to create an alternate universe,” Pamintuan explains. “This project will introduce a new icon of elegance and beauty, featuring one of the best voices of our time.”

"The talented Diva Tina Cole will lend her extraordinary vocal prowess to the soundtrack of 'The Other Side.' " However, Pamintuan also notes that Tina will be kept out of the public eye due to her age and special requirements until the pre-launch phase. “We are committed to ensuring that Tina's introduction to the world aligns with our vision for elegance and sophistication,” she adds.

Pamintuan believes this expansion from luxury goods to entertainment is a seamless fit with the company's core business model. “Our multiple companies are already leaders in communication and entertainment, and the technologies of the future play a significant role in the narrative of our new TV series,” she states.

As Nicolas of Palm Beach ventures into the realm of entertainment, the brand remains dedicated to maintaining its reputation for luxury and innovation.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

