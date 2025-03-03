The Light Committee™ Adds a Background Actor Headshot Session

Actor Headshots in Los Angeles - Commercial and Theatrical Looks

The New Session for People Looking to Break Into Entertainment as Extras or Background Actors Aims to Provide Affordable Photos for Their Acting Profiles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Light Committee, a photography studio known for providing some of the best acting headshots in Los Angeles , has added a new session specifically for Extras or Background Acting. The session is designed to provide headshots and full body shots to upload to casting website profiles so they can be considered for Extras or Background Acting work.The session is designed to fulfill most requirements for one of the most popular background casting services in Los Angeles. For $200, clients get a one hour session for up to three looks. The photos are shot against a white seamless background or a plain wall and floor, as desired by the client. One of the looks is for a headshot. In addition, full and half body shots are included with all three looks.With the three looks, a client can target industry-recommended looks, or outfits. They can include a casual, business, and formal outfit. Clients will get dozens of photos from the session. So, there will be no shortage of good options to upload to their profiles.Acting Headshots Los AngelesThe Light Committee Headshot Photography prides itself in offering some of the best and most affordable acting headshots in Los Angeles. Rates currently start at just $150. There are also add-on options like adding more looks, adding a hair and make-up stylist, adding a slate video, and more.Corporate Headshots Los AngelesThe photography studio offers studio-lit and natural light corporate headshots in Los Angeles . With some of the most premium image quality in Los Angeles and some of the lowest rates, The Light Committee is delivering true value. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, consultants, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more.Modeling Digitals Los AngelesThe photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles . Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically encompasses a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea for a model.In addition, most agencies want a plain background, such as white, and no hard shadows. They do not usually require that a model works with a photographer to create these, but many aspiring models do for a variety of reasons. An experienced modeling digitals photographer can help provide guidance with posing. They will also likely have a plain white background that is best to use. In addition, they will likely have studio-grade lighting to minimize hard shadows.About The Light CommitteeThe Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 10 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in LA or beyond. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, and modeling digitals. He also works with teams by providing mobile headshots at their offices. From nearly 1,300 photographers researched yearly from 2019 through 2024, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top 20 Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles each of those years. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/ Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.

