The Light Committee Moves to Downtown Glendale, Calif. on N. Brand Blvd.

The Light Committee Headshot Photography Studio

The Studio Move Centers the Location in Glendale, Calif. While Enabling a More Productive Studio Setting with Key Optimizations in Space and Location

The Light Committee™ has moved its studio to downtown Glendale, Calif. The address is 335 N. Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Light Committee™ has moved its studio to downtown Glendale, Calif. The address is 335 N. Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203. The studio is centered in the heart of Glendale while being 3-4 miles closer to downtown Los Angeles than the previous location.In addition, the new studio location has a more efficient studio space. Being much more square than the previous location, it enables optimizations in expeditiously creating studio backdrops and lighting setups. Furthermore, being located 4-5 miles closer to central Los Angeles enables a broader reach to more Angeleno customers.There is plenty of nearby parking. This includes a parking structure a block south with 90 minutes free parking, in addition to nearby lots offering metered parking, payable by coins, an app, or online. There is also metered parking on both sides of Brand Blvd. The studio has a men’s and women’s restroom two doors down. Inside the studio, there is a dedicated dressing room with a hair and makeup station, built-in closet, seating and a full-body mirror. Other amenities include free Wi-Fi, bottled water, and plenty of additional seating. The studio is popular in Los Angels for offering a variety of photography sessions.The Light Committee prides itself in offering some of the most affordable acting headshots in Los Angeles but that are also amongst the highest quality results you can find anywhere. Currently there are two session options. One is for two looks and includes two retouches for $150 while the premium session offers five looks and retouches for $250. Each session also has add-on options like adding more looks, adding a hair and make-up stylist, adding a slate video, and more.The studio offers studio-lit and natural light professional headshots in Los Angeles for business usage. Like with acting headshots, the studio aims to provide amongst the best value in LA while delivering some of the best quality images in Los Angeles. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, consultants, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more. The photos provide a variety of corporate photography usage.The photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically encompasses a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea for a model.In addition, most agencies want a plain background, such as white, and no hard shadows. They do not usually require that a model works with a photographer to create these, but many aspiring models do for a variety of reasons. An experienced modeling digitals photographer can help provide guidance with posing. They will also likely have a plain white background that is best to use. In addition, they will likely have studio-grade lighting to minimize hard shadows.About The Light CommitteeThe Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 10 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with high quality results rivaling any other headshot studio in LA or beyond. It focuses on individual sessions rather than groups or events. This includes actor headshots, business headshots, and modeling digitals. He also works with teams by providing mobile headshots at their offices. From nearly 1,300 photographers researched yearly from 2019 through 2024, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top 20 Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles each of those years. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/ Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

