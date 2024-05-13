The Light Committee™ Adds Sessions for Custom Acting Slate Videos for Audition Submissions
The New Sessions Are Designed to be Affordable Yet Produce 4K Studio High Quality Results to Help Stand Apart from Non-Studio Quality Submissions
Sometimes, actors do not have the space or equipment to create slates. As a result, sessions like these can be helpful.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Light Committee™ has added two sessions for actors to book to have custom slate videos produced for them when they need to meet specific casting requirements for an audition. One session is 45 minutes and is $100 and the other session is one hour and $130. The sessions are sharable with up to one other person.
— The Light Committee
Sometimes, actors do not have the space or equipment to create slates. As a result, sessions like these can be helpful. The 45-minute session includes unlimited recordings during the maximum time and the actor can select their two favorite takes for final editing. The one-hour session also includes unlimited recordings during the maximum time and the actor can select their favorite four takes for final editing. Editing includes audio cleanup for added clarity and colorizing the video for pop.
Fast delivery is also part of the service with actors being able to receive edited videos within 1-2 business days or sooner. The acting slate video sessions can be booked online. The videos are created at The Light Committee studio located in Montrose, part of the Glendale area within Los Angeles County.
Acting Headshots in Los Angeles
The Light Committee prides itself in offering some of the more affordable acting headshots in Los Angeles while also being some of the highest quality results you can find anywhere. Session options for acting headshots include a set number of looks with studio and outdoors options. In this way, actors can opt for sessions that might cover just a single look. Or they can opt for sessions that cover many looks so they can get commercial looks or theatrical looks, or both. Each session has set time limits. Session options include adding a hair and makeup stylist and a slate video.
Professional Headshots in Los Angeles
In addition, the studio offers studio-lit and natural light professional headshots in Los Angeles for business usage. Like with acting headshots, the studio aims to provide true value with some of the best pricing and best quality in Los Angeles. In other words, the headshots or not cheap on quality but instead deliver affordable value. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, consultants, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more. The photos provide a variety of corporate photography usage.
Modeling Digitals in Los Angeles
The photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically encompasses a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea for a model.
In addition, most agencies want a plain background, such as white, and no hard shadows. They do not usually require that a model works with a photographer to create these, but many aspiring models do for a variety of reasons. An experienced modeling digitals photographer can help provide guidance with posing. They will also likely have a plain white background that is best to use. In addition, they will likely have studio-grade lighting to minimize hard shadows.
About The Light Committee
The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 2266 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose, CA, 91020, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 12 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with high quality results rivaling any other headshot studio in LA or beyond. It focuses on individual sessions rather than groups or events. This includes actor headshots, business headshots, and modeling digitals. From nearly 1,300 photographers researched yearly from 2019 through 2024, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top 20 Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles each of those years. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/.
Rafael L.
The Light Committee
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok