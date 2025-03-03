Sleep in Heavenly Peace Honors Bob and Ingrid Hirschi with the Annual Guardian of the Mission Award

Eddie Arnold presents the 2024 Guardian of the Mission Award to Bob Hirschi Bob Hirschi leads a dedicated group of caring volunteers who hand build and deliver beds to kids in need in the greater Chattanooga, Tennessee community. Bob and Ingrid Hirschi – 2024 Guardians of the Mission

Bob and Ingrid Hirschi embody the spirit of this award through their leadership of the Chattanooga chapter and their tireless efforts to serve children in their community.” — Eddie Arnold, Chairman of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, proudly announces Bob and Ingrid Hirschi of the Chattanooga, Tennessee chapter as recipients of the venerable Guardian of the Mission award. An award presentation on Friday, Feb. 28 celebrated the Hirschis' outstanding contributions to SHP's mission and their commitment to serving children in need.The Guardian of the Mission award, established in 2020 to honor the legacy of founding board member Heather Allen, recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to SHP's mission. Recipients exemplify the core values of selfless service, community engagement, and unwavering commitment to ensuring every child has a proper place to sleep."The Guardian of the Mission award represents the highest recognition within our organization," said Eddie Arnold, Chairman of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors. "Bob and Ingrid Hirschi embody the spirit of this award through their leadership of the Chattanooga chapter and their tireless efforts to serve children in their community."Since joining SHP in January 2019, Bob Hirschi has transformed the Chattanooga chapter through his dedication to excellence and passionate commitment to community service. His leadership has inspired countless volunteers and donors to join SHP's mission, creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.“There are no words to express my gratitude for the honor and privilege of working with the best team,” said Bob Hirschi, SHP–TN, Chattanooga chapter co-president. “This award is truly about an amazing group of people with whom I get to share my heart and life. Thanks to our chapter leaders and the amazing organization we are blessed to be a part of!”Under the Hirschis' guidance, the chapter has built and delivered more than 5,200 beds for local children who would otherwise be sleeping on floors, air mattresses, couches, or sharing beds with family members.​​"Bob's enthusiasm for helping others is contagious," noted Arnold. "His ability to welcome volunteers from all walks of life and inspire them to make a difference has been instrumental in building a stronger community through SHP's mission. Together with his wife Ingrid, they have created a legacy of service that perfectly embodies the spirit of this award."As leaders of the Chattanooga chapter, the Hirschis have demonstrated the key characteristics that define this prestigious award, including:• Exceptional attitude of service to others• Strong influence in inspiring volunteers and community partners• Consistent focus on the needs of bed applicants• Outstanding commitment to community networking• Dedication to putting the mission firstThe Hirschis join a distinguished group of past recipients, including JP Wilson (2020), Amy Andrews (2021), Tommy and Valerie Goodman (2022), and Lisa and Scott Foster (2023), who have significantly impacted the organization's growth and success.Monetary and in-kind donations, such as twin-size bedding, can be donated to support the Chattanooga chapter’s efforts. Donation and volunteer details are available at: https://shpbeds.org/chapter/tn-chattanooga/ For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to get involved, visit shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.