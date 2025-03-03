Terminal Exchange Services Expands Across Texas, Strengthening Security Network in State Surging with Cargo Theft

TXS: Secure Solutions for high value intermodal storage and parking Cargo Theft Heat Map from Cargonet Shows High Incidence of Cargo Theft in Texas TXS is anywhere you need to be.

Cargo theft statistics are grim nationwide, and particularly in Texas where the incidence rate jumped 39% in 2024. TXS Inc expanded to 244 secure TX locations.

Our Texas expansion is about serving the needs of the modern supply chain in the current reality. Cargo theft has exploded in Texas recently and is projected to get worse.” — said JonPaul Harwood, CEO of Terminal Exchange Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terminal Exchange Services expanded its presence across Texas , reinforcing its position as the premier solution for fleet and logistics operators. TXS now boasts 244 locations throughout the state, strategically positioned in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Laredo, Fort Worth, and El Paso, among other major transportation hubs.Texas plays a vital role in the national supply chain, serving as a primary corridor for freight movement, intermodal shipping, and cross-border trade. The state has also suffered a massive increase in cargo theft incidences: In 2024, successful thefts increased a painful 39% in Texas, one of the worst in the nation. With this expansion, TXS hopes to increase access to highly secure facilities to stressed carriers, along with unmatched accessibility to major trucking routes, including I-10, I-20, I-35, I-45, and I-69, ensuring carriers have secure and convenient options to stage and store equipment in one of the busiest logistics states in the country.“Our Texas expansion is about serving the needs of the modern supply chain in the current reality,” said JonPaul Harwood, CEO of Terminal Exchange Services. “Load and cargo theft has exploded in Texas recently and is only getting worse. With 244 locations across the state, we’ve built a secure network that ensures fleets, logistics providers, and intermodal carriers have access to 24/7 secure storage, vetted facilities, and strategic positioning near key freight corridors. TXS is more than just a parking provider—we are an operational partner, making fleet management seamless and secure.”Strategic Locations Near Key Freight & Intermodal Hubs:Houston (30 locations): Close to Port Houston, the largest U.S. port for waterborne tonnage, providing critical access to international shipping routes.Dallas (19 locations) and Fort Worth (17 locations): Near DFW International Airport, one of the largest cargo hubs in the U.S., offering unparalleled connectivity for freight movement.San Antonio (14 locations): A growing logistics hub with direct access to I-35 and Mexico trade routes, enhancing cross-border trade efficiency.Laredo (11 locations): At the heart of U.S.-Mexico cross-border freight, handling nearly 40% of U.S. trade with Mexico.El Paso (10 locations): A critical corridor for Southwest logistics and border trade, facilitating seamless transportation operations.Why Carriers Choose TXS in Texas:Unparalleled Security: 24/7 surveillance, gated access, and CCTV monitoring at all locations. Scalable Solutions: Flexible leasing options for short-term surge needs or long-term contracts.Prime Access to Major Freight Corridors: Locations strategically placed near intermodal terminals, ports, and trucking hubs.Dedicated Fleet Support: TXS works directly with carriers to accommodate growth and provide tailored storage solutions.Recent reports from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and CargoNet highlight an "unprecedented" rise in cargo thefts across the U.S., with 3,625 incidents in 2024, a 27% increase nationwide from the previous year. High-value goods remain prime targets, with the average theft value reaching $202,364. The total value of stolen goods is estimated to be $454,914,764.In contrast, in 2024 TXS facilities maintained impeccable security measures, resulting in zero successful thefts across over 4000 facilities nationwide.As demand for secure fleet parking surges across Texas, TXS continues to set the standard for safe, scalable, and reliable logistics solutions. With this latest expansion, the company strengthens its mission to support the transportation industry with nationwide reach, local expertise, and unmatched security in Texas, and nationwide.About Terminal Exchange Services Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. (TXS) is the largest secure parking and storage provider in North America, specializing in fleet parking, intermodal storage, and scalable logistics solutions. Since 2004, TXS has provided fully vetted, 24/7 secure storage options at over 4,000 locations nationwide, serving top carriers, government agencies, and major logistics providers. Learn more at www.terminalexchangeservices.com

