Terminal Exchange Services Expands Operations with 22 New Facilities Across New Jersey, Strengthening Market Dominance

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. (TXS), the industry leader in secure trailer and fleet parking, continues its aggressive expansion with the addition of 22 new facilities across New Jersey . This brings TXS’s total presence in the state to over 80 locations, solidifying its position as the premier provider of secure parking and logistics solutions in one of the country’s most critical freight corridors.The newly added facilities are strategically located in Newark, Burlington, Woodbridge, Rahway, Delran, Edison, North Bergen, Parsippany, Piscataway, Swedesboro, Moonachie, Keasbey, Jersey City, Hackettstown, Elizabeth, Clifton, Carlstadt, Belleville, Bayonne, and South Plainfield. This expansion provides unmatched coverage and accessibility for fleet operators navigating the high-density logistics network of the Northeast.Strategic Location & Industry-Leading Security:Each TXS site offers secure storage for tractors, trailers, containers on chassis, and truckloads, with 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, gated access, and well-lit yards with assigned dedicated parking. These features ensure that valuable fleet assets remain protected while providing clients with convenient, scalable storage solutions near major transportation hubs.New Jersey’s robust logistics infrastructure makes it a prime region for TXS’s continued growth. The new locations are positioned within minutes of major interstates such as I-95, I-78, I-287, and the New Jersey Turnpike, offering seamless connectivity to regional distribution centers, rail yards, and Port Newark-Elizabeth, one of the busiest container ports in North America.Commitment to Long-Term Client Success JonPaul Harwood, CEO and Founder of TXS, stated, “The logistics landscape is constantly evolving. We're agile and adaptable, ready to meet the changing needs of our customers and the industry. This expansion isn’t just about adding locations—it’s about ensuring our clients have the strategic, secure, and scalable storage solutions they need to operate efficiently. With over 80 locations across New Jersey, TXS continues to lead the industry in providing premier fleet parking solutions that drive real business value.”About Terminal Exchange Services, Inc.:Founded in 2007, TXS is North America’s largest provider of secure fleet parking and intermodal storage solutions, with over 4,000 fully vetted locations nationwide. TXS sets the industry standard for reliability, scalability, and operational excellence.For more information about TXS’s new facilities and service offerings, contact Email: info@terminalexchangeservices.comPhone: 323-725-1994Website: www.terminalexchangeservices.com

