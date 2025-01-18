Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. (TXS) Expands with Three New Secure Trailer Parking Facilities in California

TXS: Delivering peace of mind

At Terminal Exchange Services, our mission goes beyond providing parking—we aim to deliver a secure, strategic edge for logistics operations” — John Paul Harwood, President

CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. (TXS), the nation's leader in secure trailer parking and intermodal storage solutions, proudly announces the addition of three state-of-the-art facilities to its growing nationwide network. These new California locations in Antioch, Los Angeles, and Oakland, reinforce TXS’s commitment to providing exceptional service to logistics and transportation professionals across the country.Located approximately 2 miles south of State Route 4, the Antioch facility spans 7 acres and offers comprehensive drop yard and staging services. Fully fenced and equipped with 24/7 CCTV monitoring, it ensures secure storage with additional features such as a guard shack operational from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM and detailed yard checks with in/out logging.The Los Angeles facility, situated only 5 miles from the 405 freeway, covers 4 acres and provides round-the-clock security. This location features a gated, fully fenced perimeter, 24/7 CCTV surveillance with over 25 cameras, and unrestricted access supported by detailed in/out monitoring. A yard hostler (goat) is available to facilitate operations efficiently.In Oakland, only 1.5 miles from Interstate 80, the facility boasts a gated asphalt pad with a 200 ft front gate entrance egress, accommodating containers on chassis. With 24/7 on-site security, fully lit grounds, and over 25 CCTV cameras, this location ensures robust safety. The yard offers unrestricted access, yard hostler services, and detailed monitoring to meet diverse operational needs.“At Terminal Exchange Services, our mission goes beyond providing parking—we aim to deliver a secure, strategic edge for logistics operations,” said John Paul Harwood, President of Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. (TXS). “The addition of these new facilities reflects our dedication to addressing our clients’ evolving needs with reliable, accessible, and value-rich solutions.”Discover how TXS can support your operations with scalable, secure solutions. Learn more atterminalexchangeservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.