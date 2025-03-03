NY Home Health Alliance Urges Trump Admin & U.S. Congress to Review Five Billion Dollar Funding Request by NY Gov Hochul

Alliance of NYS Consumer Directed Healthcare Providers Push-back on Proposed Rapid Health System Transition—What’s the Rush?

How can monopolizing an entire industry and limiting competition be a cost-cutting measure? New York should not be in the business of choosing winners and losers especially in the private sector” — Michael Davis, Esq.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Home Health Alliance has mounted a comprehensive campaign to compel the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services (CMS Division) to pause federal funding in the amount of five (5) billion dollars before it is utilized by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, to transition New York State into a single Fiscal Intermediary (FI) payment system.Members of the Alliance argue that switching to a single FI payment system without best practice processing, quality assurance, and transition protocols being in place and implemented by industry practitioners throughout New York State during the proposed transition phase can possibly lead to 250,000 consumers services being interrupted and nearly 400,000 Personal Assistant (PA’s) salary payments being delayed.Alliance managers, Aaron T. Manaigo a seasoned political advisor, and Michael Davis, Esq. have been tasked to deliver a straightforward message to both the U.S. Congress and the Trump Administration… “five billion dollars from the U.S. taxpayers is on the verge of being expended to financially support the execution of the CDPAP program in New York State. The fact that federal funds are required makes this more than a New York State issue. This is why we are urging the U.S. Congress and the Trump Admin., Dept of HHS to request the U.S. Dept of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to scrutinize how billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars will be administered by the current Governor of New York” stated Aaron T. Manaigo.The Alliance firmly supports reasonable and timely changes to the New York State CDPAP program to make sure it is efficient, effective and above all effortlessly supporting the consumers of the program throughout the state of New York. However, the consensus of this coalition is that moving at this quickened pace to transition into a new single payment system only invites unnecessary risks and possible unforced errors.At the end of the day, the NYS Home Health Alliance has a single overarching question to pose with respect to rapidly transitioning into a new CDPAP process "What’s The Rush?”Alliance attorney Michael Davis added-- "How can monopolizing an entire industry (currently being serviced by more than 600 companies), limiting competition, and more than likely unionizing all these PA's be a cost-cutting measure, New York State should not be in the business of choosing winners and losers especially in the private sector?

