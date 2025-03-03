The Big Biscuit Celebrates 25th Birthday in ‘25

The Big Biscuit first-ever Birthday Cake Pancakes! The Big Biscuit is introducing a special new beverage lineup that puts the cherry on top of the celebratory mood!

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Biscuit® is turning 25, and they are cooking up something BIG to celebrate. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is a modern brand known for serving impossibly generous portions of classic American comfort foods (with a twist), offering genuine hometown hospitality, and adding value through community-centric initiatives, one biscuit at a time.Over the past 25 years, The Big Biscuit has made a BIG impact on the local communities and Guests they serve. With restaurants located deep in the heart of their communities, The Big Biscuit team gives back through its pillars of food insecurity, public education, and community. Whether collecting back-to-school supplies for neighboring Elementary schools, new cozy pajamas for children in need, or coordinating community blood drives, the heart of the brand’s culture is in its communities.To celebrate 25 years of serving Guests a Bigger Better Breakfast, The Big Biscuit is featuring its first-ever Birthday Cake Pancakes! Starting Wednesday, March 5th, Guests will be flipping for two plate-sized pancakes loaded with rainbow sprinkles, topped with a heaping dollop of whipped cream, drizzled with creamy vanilla icing, and, you guessed it, a cherry on top! “Our Guests will devour these Birthday Cake Pancakes,” says President and Co-CEO Chad Offerdahl. “It's such a simple yet playful spin on our beloved buttermilk pancakes, and Guests of all ages can appreciate more reasons to come together and indulge in celebrations!”Share BIG Memories!In honor of their 25 years in business, The Big Biscuit wants to hear stories from its Guests and team members on how The Big Biscuit has played a meaningful part in their lives. “Over the years, we have heard dozens of heartfelt stories from our Guests, and nothing is more rewarding” Offerdahl continues. “People have grown up with The Big Biscuit, enjoyed meals with those closest to them in our restaurants, and celebrated milestones with us. What better way to celebrate our birthday than by highlighting their stories and the memories made at our tables?”To participate, please use this form to share your favorite Big Biscuit memory. By sharing, you will be entered to win free Big Biscuit for the year! The last day to enter is Sunday, March 30. The winner will be contacted on Monday, March 31.Cherry Picked BeveragesIn addition to the new Birthday Cake Pancakes, The Big Biscuit is introducing a special new beverage lineup that puts the cherry on top of the celebratory mood. Guests can sip these new drinks at all Big Biscuit locations starting March 5.The Shirley: Lemon-lime soda and cherryCherry Berry Lemonade: Classic lemonade, cherry, and raspberryCherry Vanilla Cream Pepsi: Pepsi, cherry, and vanilla creamCherry Vanilla Cream Dr. Pepper: Dr. Pepper, cherry, and vanilla creamBuild Your Own: Guests can start with their choice of soda and customize it with add-ins like Strawberry Puree, Peach, Raspberry, Cherry, or Cold Foam"We are committed to adding value to our Guests and our communities," concluded Offerdahl. Our Birthday Cake Pancakes and new cherry beverages are just a taste of what we have to offer in 2025."To learn more about The Big Biscuit, visit bigbiscuit.com. Want to be part of The Big Biscuit? Explore franchising opportunities at bigbiscuitfranchise.com About The Big BiscuitThe Big Biscuit is a breakfast and lunch concept serving impossibly generous portions of classic American comfort foods and genuine hometown hospitality. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is celebrating 25 years of BIG success with 28 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Securing its first franchising agreement in 2018, the brand boasts a strategic growth plan focused on steady growth. That growth style has been noticed, including in 2024, when The Big Biscuit was named by Franchise Times as a “Top Breakout Brand”, won “Best Breakfast” in dozens of regional publications, and was shortlisted in the Global Franchise Awards.The Big Biscuit is committed to adding value to their guests and communities one biscuit at a time. The brand works to engage the communities it serves through various initiatives that fit its philanthropic pillars of food insecurity, community, and public education. For Guests, The Big Biscuit offers seasonal limited-time offerings, regularly refreshes core menus, and builds loyalty by activating Guests across generations in playful ways through school partnerships, generous giveaways, and leveraging hyper-local influential partnerships. Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit. For more information, visit bigbiscuit.com.

