California Tortilla Launches NEW Taquito Dippers

Starting March 3, guests can order the new menu item for $7.95

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Tortilla® , a unique fast-casual restaurant franchise that’s been serving “California-style” Mexican food for 30 years, is adding a new crave-worthy item to its menu. Starting Monday, March 3, guests can enjoy the all-new Taquito Dippers—a perfect duo of crispy, flavorful taquitos, available for just $7.95.Freshly made with bold flavor, the Taquito Dippers feature a pair of 6” rolled flour tortillas stuffed with a savory blend of shredded grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, green chilies, and spices. Deep-fried to perfection, they’re served with your choice of TWO CalTort Signature Sauces for the ultimate dipping experience. Whether enjoyed on their own or alongside the brand’s signature tacos, burritos, and Chef’s Bowls, these taquitos are made for dipping, dunking, and savoring every bite.“We’re thrilled to introduce our newest creation, the Taquito Dippers. These perfectly crispy taquitos are priced just right and make a great complement to any meal. Plus, they’re made for dipping—whether in our freshly made sauces or with one of the 75 bold hot sauces from our Wall of Flame,” said Keith Goldman, President and CEO of California Tortilla.To add to the excitement, in March during college basketball tournament season, California Tortilla is bringing the action to its restaurants. From March 25 to April 7, guests can test their skills at in-store basketball hoops for a chance to win Free Chips and Queso, Free Taquitos or a Free Burrito. Available only at participating locations.This launch is part of an exciting year for California Tortilla as the brand celebrates 30 years of serving bold, chef-inspired flavors. Throughout 2025, guests can look forward to special promotions, limited-time offers, and exclusive deals. Follow @CalTort on social media to stay in the loop.Guests can also earn rewards by joining Burrito Elito, California Tortilla’s free loyalty program, through the Cal Tort app available on both Google Play and the App Store. Members earn points for every dollar spent and receive updates on the latest news and offers.To learn more about California Tortilla, visit https://californiatortilla.com About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of “California-style” Mexican food including burritos, tacos, bowls and salads. Since 1995, “Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 30 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant and Best Vegetarian offering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.