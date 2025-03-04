Latitude Marinas Adds Landmark, Harbor East Marina, To Portfolio

Harbor East Marina x Latitude Marinas

Harbor East Marina becomes the second marina in the Latitude Marinas fleet. The US Marina Group company now operates two prestigious marinas.

...with Latitude Marinas now at the helm, we are confident that our guests will continue to receive the best in class service and experience possible.” — Tim O'Donald, President of Harbor East

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latitude Marinas , the US Marina Group company based out of Washington D.C., specializes in high-end marina management and is thrilled to announce the newest property under management, Harbor East Marina in Baltimore, Maryland. This marks Latitude Marinas' first location in Baltimore and the second marina in its growing fleet!Situated in the heart of Baltimore’s vibrant Harbor East district in the Inner Harbor, Harbor East Marina is a premier destination for boaters seeking world-class amenities, exceptional service, and direct access to one of the East Coast’s most dynamic waterfront communities. The marina is a boater’s dream—and now partnered with Latitude Marinas, the group is doubling down on their mission to elevate the marina experience, making it seamless, fun, and full of first-class hospitality.“Harbor East Marina is truly a gem, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Latitude Marinas experience to Baltimore,” said Theresa DeHart, VP of Customer Experience at Latitude Marinas. “We are all about enhancing the boater lifestyle—think incredible service, unbeatable amenities, and a perfect location to soak up the best of the city, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for a Latitude Adjustment at Harbor East!”With 180+ wet slips accommodating year-round boaters—long-term, monthly, or transient—Harbor East Marina is the ideal spot for larger vessels looking to explore Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Featuring over 900 feet of alongside dockage, sleek ipe decking, a boater’s lounge, showers, laundry facilities, gated security, WiFi, and pump-out services, plus access to parking, an event space, and a fitness center, it’s one of the Chesapeake Bay’s premier marinas. And customers will truly enjoy the easy access to amazing dining, shopping, and entertainment.“We’re proud that Harbor East Marina has continually proven to be one of the most sought-after destinations along the east coast, offering elite amenities in Baltimore’s premier neighborhood,” said Tim O’Donald, President of Harbor East, “with Latitude Marinas now at the helm, we are confident that our guests will continue to receive the best in class service and experience possible.”Latitude Marinas knows a marina is more than just a place to dock—it’s a place to create memories on the water. With their expertise and passion for the industry, Latitude Marinas and Harbor East Marina are ready to welcome recreational boaters this season!Want to learn more about Harbor East Marina? See what the property is all about by visiting www.harboreastmarina.com About Latitude MarinasLatitude Marinas, a US Marina Group company, specializes in third-party marina management, offering expert services in marina operations. With a professional team boasting over five decades of combined experience in hospitality and the marina industry, we ensure exceptional experiences for both marina owners and their guests. Our mission is to create exceptional experiences on the water for everyone.About US Marina GroupWith offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, FL, US Marina Group is a premier third-party marina management and advisory company for marinas in the US and abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.