Latitude Marinas Expands Its Fleet in Baltimore

Inner Harbor Marina, Baltimore MD

Latitude Marinas announces three new additions to their fleet including Port Covington Marina, Inner Harbor Marina, and Clinton Street Boatel.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latitude Marinas is thrilled to announce the expansion of its marina management fleet with the addition of three exceptional and well-known properties in Baltimore: Port Covington Marina Inner Harbor Marina , and Clinton Street Boatel . This exciting growth further solidifies Latitude Marinas' commitment to delivering premier marina experiences and outstanding service to boaters along the East Coast.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring these outstanding marinas into the Latitude family,” said Theresa Dehart, Vice President at Latitude Marinas. “Each location is a cornerstone of its waterfront community, and we’re here to enhance the experience, elevate service, and create the kind of marinas boaters can’t wait to come back to.”Port Covington Marina offers deep-water access, floating docks, and a laid-back vibe in Baltimore Peninsula’s newest hotspot. Boaters can dock securely and enjoy easy access to waterfront dining, entertainment, and one of Baltimore’s most exciting up-and-coming neighborhoods.Inner Harbor Marina sits right in the heart of downtown, giving boaters a front-row seat to Baltimore’s best attractions, shopping, and dining. With top-tier amenities like 24-hour gated security, a fuel dock, and a boater’s lounge, it’s a go-to spot for both transient and annual boaters.Clinton Street Boatel is a dream for boaters who love the water but not the hassle. This premier dry stack facility offers on-demand launches, secure storage, and a convenient fuel dock—making it easier than ever to get on the water when the mood strikes.With the addition of these marinas, Latitude Marinas continues to build upon its reputation for exceptional marina management, elevating facilities to meet the highest standards of service, hospitality, and operational excellence. Latitude is not just about managing marinas, but creating destinations.See more on Latitude Marinas by visiting www.latitudemarinas.com or contact the team at info@latitudemarinas.com.About Latitude MarinasLatitude Marinas, a US Marina Group company, specializes in third-party marina management, offering expert services in marina operations. With a professional team boasting over five decades of combined experience in hospitality and the marina industry, we ensure exceptional experiences for both marina owners and their guests. Our mission is to create exceptional experiences on the water for everyone.About US Marina Group:With offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, FL, US Marina Group is a premier third-party marina management and advisory company for marinas in the US and abroad.***

