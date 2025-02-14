Latitude Marinas Begins Marina Management at National Harbor Marina in Washington, D.C.

National Harbor Marina, on the Potomac River, is now managed by Latitude Marinas.

Latitude Marinas, a US Marina Group company, brings over 50 years of marine industry expertise and elevated service to National Harbor Marina.

...We envision National Harbor Marina becoming the ultimate destination for boaters along the East Coast. With Latitude Marinas at the helm, we’re confident in our ability...” — Chris Borgal, AVP Management and Operations, National Harbor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latitude Marinas , a third-party marina management team dedicated to creating exceptional experiences on the water for all boaters, is proud to announce its inaugural marina under the Latitude Marinas management brand, the esteemed National Harbor Marina in Washington, D.C. Nestled along the picturesque Potomac River, this premier marina is the heart of National Harbor’s vibrant waterfront community and a coveted destination for boaters seeking unparalleled experiences.National Harbor Marina is a Potomac River staple, with annual and transient slips and an ability to accommodate vessels up to 150 feet. The property offers state-of-the-art amenities, including secure dockage, a fuel dock with gas and diesel, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a well-maintained boater’s lounge. Its prime location provides immediate access to National Harbor’s array of dining, entertainment, and activities.The management transition to Latitude Marinas marks a significant milestone for the company and bolsters its commitment to provide distinguished marina experiences on the east coast."We selected Latitude Marinas as our management partner because of their commitment to delivering exceptional marina experiences,” said Chris Borgal, AVP Management and Operations at National Harbor. "As we look to the future, we envision National Harbor Marina becoming the ultimate destination for boaters along the East Coast. With Latitude Marinas at the helm, we’re confident in our ability to elevate service offerings, enhance amenities, and create memorable experiences for all who visit."Latitude Marinas’ leadership team is composed of industry veterans with 50+ years of experience in marina operations and customer service. Their proven track record of enhancing operational efficiencies and guest experiences positions them as a trusted partner for marinas seeking elevated service models.“National Harbor Marina is getting a ‘Latitude Adjustment!’ We’re bringing next-level service and an unbeatable experience—once you dock here, you won’t want to leave. We can’t wait to welcome Potomac boaters back this season!” said Theresa DeHart, Latitude Marinas VP of Customer Experience.To discover more about Latitude Marinas, visit www.latitudemarinas.com or contact the team at info@latitudemarinas.com.And to explore National Harbor Marina, check out all boaters can experience at the property at www.nationalharbormarinadc.com About Latitude MarinasLatitude Marinas, a US Marina Group company, specializes in third-party marina management, offering expert services in marina operations. With a professional team boasting over five decades of combined experience in hospitality and the marina industry, we ensure exceptional experiences for both marina owners and their guests. Our mission is to create exceptional experiences on the water for everyone.About US Marina GroupWith offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, FL, US Marina Group is a premier third-party marina management and advisory company for marinas in the US and abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.