Dog Meat Trader Arrested in Pangasinan as AWIP and PNP Strike Another Blow to the Illegal Trade

AWIP and CIDG Investigators at the scene of the operation AWIP and CIDG Investigators at the scene of the operation

AWIP and PNP arrested a dog meat trader in Bugallon, Pangasinan, dealing a major blow to the illegal trade. More operations are planned.

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Animal Welfare Investigations Project and the Philippine National Police to combat the dog meat trade throughout the Philippines.” — Jacob Lloyd, Executive Director

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A joint operation between the Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) has resulted in the arrest of a suspected dog meat trader in Bugallon, Pangasinan. The suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of dog meat as part of a wider network of illegal traders.Acting on intelligence gathered by AWIP, PNP officers, in collaboration with AWIP investigators, executed the operation, marking a significant disruption to the illegal dog meat trade in the region. This second major operation within four months is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle remaining supply networks, with further operations planned in the coming months.It is anticipated that this arrest will deliver immediate, multi-level disruption to the illegal dog meat trade in Pangasinan, cutting off a key supply link and reinforcing the growing crackdown on those profiting from animal cruelty."This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Animal Welfare Investigations Project and the Philippine National Police to combat the dog meat trade and animal cruelty throughout the Philippines," said Jacob Lloyd , Executive Director of the Animal Welfare Investigations Project."We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the PNP, in particular to their CIDG units, for their exemplary efforts and dedication. This arrest sends a strong message that the dog meat trade is nearly over, and we'll be relentless in our pursuit of dog meat traders until every last trader has been arrested and convicted", he added.With the illegal dog meat trade in rapid decline, AWIP remains committed to ensuring that every remaining trader is brought to justice.The Animal Welfare Investigations Project works alongside global enforcement partners. Utilising in-country animal cruelty investigators alongside intelligence-led support, AWIP investigates organised animal cruelty, rescues animals, and brings those responsible to justice.For more information about the Animal Welfare Investigations Project's work, visit awip.org.uk

