Animal Welfare Investigations Project Hosts Successful OSINT Training Webinar for U.S. Investigators and Prosecutors

We will continue to support law enforcement agencies around the world by providing operational intelligence and training sessions."
— Jacob Lloyd
BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP) recently hosted a highly impactful Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) training webinar tailored for U.S.-based investigators and prosecutors. Participants from local, state, and federal levels attended the session, focusing on utilising internet investigation and intelligence tactics to combat dog fighting.

The training, led by Jacob Lloyd, Executive Director of AWIP, provided in-depth insights into the application of OSINT in gathering evidence against dog fighting operations. The webinar offered specific, actionable examples on how participants can leverage OSINT in their investigative and prosecutorial efforts. Attendees were equipped with the knowledge to enhance their investigative processes through advanced internet-based tactics.

Jacob Lloyd expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We were pleased to host this training webinar and welcome the opportunity to enhance capabilities across the globe on investigating organised animal crime. We will continue to support law enforcement agencies around the world by providing operational intelligence and training sessions.”

In addition to the detailed OSINT strategies presented by Jacob Lloyd, the webinar featured best practices and operational models against dog fighting. These were demonstrated by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Rock and Denver Animal Protection Officer Rae Smith. Their presentations highlighted successful case studies and tactical approaches that have been effective in the field.

The AWIP’s dedication to bolstering law enforcement efforts through such training initiatives underscores their commitment to eradicating organised animal crime. The webinar marks a significant step forward in providing essential tools and knowledge to those on the front lines of animal welfare investigations.

