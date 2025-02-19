Animal Welfare Investigations Project Responds to Online Misinformation & Defends Its Mission

AWIP Logo

AWIP Stands Firm Against False Claims & Continues Its Fight Against Animal Cruelty

Misinformation only benefits those who profit from animal cruelty” — Jacob Lloyd

BRISTOL, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP), a leading investigative organisation dedicated to investigating dogfighting rings, wildlife crime, and organised animal cruelty, has recently been the subject of online misinformation and false accusations. AWIP remains committed to transparency, law enforcement collaboration, and its mission to protect animals from abuse.False claims about AWIP have been circulating online, often originating from anonymous sources, misinformation blogs, and individuals involved in the very cruelty AWIP investigates. These falsehoods, whether intentional or the result of misunderstanding, serve only to undermine critical investigative work that helps bring animal abusers to justice.“It’s unfortunate that instead of focusing on stopping animal cruelty, some individuals choose to spread misinformation about those working to expose it,” said Jacob Lloyd , Executive Director. “We will not allow false claims to distract from the work that truly matters—investigating organised animal cruelty, rescuing animals, and bringing those responsible for cruelty to justice.”AWIP’s impact in the fight against animal cruelty is well-documented and widely respected. The organisation has:1. Collaborated with law enforcement agencies to provide intelligence on the dog meat trade and illegal animal fighting.2. Supported successful convictions of individuals engaged in animal cruelty.3. Worked alongside forensic experts and animal welfare professionals to ensure investigative accuracy and credibility.4. Earned a 5-star rating on Trustpilot, with hundreds of positive reviews from supporters.False accusations against AWIP don’t just affect the organisation—they harm the animals that need protection. Misinformation can:1. Create unnecessary doubt among potential supporters, reducing critical funding for investigations.2. Slow down investigative efforts, allowing criminals to continue operating.3. Distract from real cases of animal cruelty, taking attention away from those who need help.“Misinformation only benefits those who profit from animal cruelty,” Jacob Lloyd added. “We urge the public to fact-check sources, seek credible information, and support organisation's that are making a real difference.”

