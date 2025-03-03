K2view Introduces Data Agent Builder, a No-Code Tool for Data-Centric Agentic AI App Development

K2view Introduces Data Agent Builder

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2view, a leading provider of AI-powered data product solutions, today announced the launch of Data Agent Builder , a powerful no-code tool designed to accelerate the creation of generative AI applications grounded by an organization’s enterprise data.Unlike existing LLM agent frameworks that require teams to manually code numerous functions for enterprise data retrieval, guardrails, and privacy – together with intricate retrieval augmented generation (RAG) logic – Data Agent Builder offers a visual interface for constructing sophisticated LLM agents capable of answering any data-related question by any user in an organization, in conversational latency. This eliminates the effort and time involved in building and maintaining extensive LLM function libraries, intricate data security and privacy guardrails, and complex agent orchestration flows.Key features of Data Agent Builder include:- Chain-of-thought prompt orchestration: Enables AI agents to reason through complex problems and take action, leveraging planning, examples, reflection, and ReAct.- Text-to-SQL and table-augmented generation (TAG): Simplifies the process of accessing and understanding multi-source data, typically stored in numerous enterprise applications, like CRM, ERP, SCM, HCM, and knowledge bases.- Multi-agent system design: Supports the creation of sophisticated agents that can collaborate and share data, insights, and knowledge.- Prebuilt AI agent templates and 200+ prebuilt data processing functions: Provides a robust foundation for rapid development and reuse.- LLM abstraction: Hides the complexities of LLM interactions, allowing developers to focus on building applications.- Built-in interactive, visual debugger: Facilitates testing, troubleshooting, and optimization.- Anthropic Model Context Protocol (MCP) support: leverages the MCP open protocol to deliver business data-driven context to the LLM.Cellcom is Israel’s largest cellular provider and an early user of K2view Data Agent Builder, which powers its customer service. "With K2view, we were able to rapidly deploy a powerful GenAI chatbot that empowers our customer service agents.”, said Victor Malka, CIO at Cellcom. “Our service reps now have instant access to accurate, real-time data and insights, enabling them to anticipate and resolve issues faster and more effectively. K2view’s solution has already significantly improved both rep efficiency and customer satisfaction."“Data Agent Builder represents a significant breakthrough in agentic AI development,” said Yuval Perlov, CTO of K2view. “By empowering teams to build intelligent data agents with minimal coding effort, we are enabling them to unlock the full potential of their enterprise data and create innovative applications that drive business value.”K2view Data Agent Builder is now generally available. To experience it live, please visit: https://www.k2view.com/k2view-genai-demo About K2viewK2view Data Product Platform gets your data AI-ready: protected, complete, and accessible in a split-second. AI-ready datasets are packaged as products, allowing you to reuse them at scale and across use cases, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Synthetic Data Generation, Test Data Management, and Cloud Migration.Our platform supports some of the largest organizations in the world, like AT&T, Regions Bank, Sun Life, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, Vodafone, and Verizon.For all these reasons, and more, Gartner rates us a Visionary – testifying to our ongoing commitment to innovation and value delivery.

