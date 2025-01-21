Only 7% of Organizations Fully Compliant with Data Privacy Regulations for Test Data, New Survey Finds

K2view report reveals that legacy tools and a disconnect between leadership and operational teams are the top roadblocks to effective test data management.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2view , a leading provider of test data management solutions, today released the results of its inaugural “2025 State of Test Data Management” survey, which examines the challenges, tools, and trends shaping how enterprises manage test data. The report unveils that the most significant roadblocks to effective test data management lie in organizations’ existing data infrastructure, particularly in data privacy compliance, widespread dissatisfaction with legacy tools, and a disconnect between leadership perceptions and the realities faced by development and testing teams.Secure, high-quality test data is paramount as enterprises rely on it to ensure their applications meet critical performance, reliability, and compliance standards. However, the survey reveals that achieving effective test data management is a significant challenge, complicated by outdated infrastructure, data silos, and outdated tools.“This survey is a wake-up call for IT and data leaders," said Ronen Schwartz, CEO of K2view. "It's clear that many have a far-too-optimistic perception of their software quality. By modernizing their approach to test data, organizations can unlock tremendous potential for improvement – not just in efficiency and quality, but also in compliance and employee satisfaction.”Key findings include:- Data privacy compliance is a major concern: Only 7% of organizations report full compliance with data privacy regulations for test data. 40% cite discovering and masking Personally Identifiable Information (PII) as the top challenge.- Widespread dissatisfaction with legacy tools: 90% of organizations using test data management solutions rely on legacy tools introduced over 15 years ago. The vast majority of these organizations plan to adopt new solutions, demonstrating that legacy tools no longer meet the needs of modern enterprises.- Leadership disconnect: While 49% of C-level respondents report satisfaction with their current test data management tools and processes, only 5% of managers and team leads share this sentiment. Similarly, leadership significantly overestimates test coverage compared to the assessments of their teams.- Developers burdened with test data provisioning: Half of developers and testers are responsible for provisioning and managing test data, diverting time and effort from their core responsibilities.- Synthetic data gains traction: Edge case testing is the leading use case for tabular synthetic data, reported by 53% of respondents overall, and 70% within the financial services industry.About K2viewK2view provides a modern Test Data Management (TDM) solution that uses a patented approach to accelerate and simplify the provisioning and creation of production-like test data. The K2view solution enables rapid test data provisioning, ensuring compliance, and eliminating test data bottlenecks. Its self-service portal and CI/CD integration provide testers and developers with on-demand access to the right data, accelerating testing and boosting productivity.To download a copy of the full report, please visit: https://www.k2view.com/2025-state-of-test-data-management/

